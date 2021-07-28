Register
14:21 GMT28 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Ambassador to India Atul Keshap deliver remarks to civil society organization representatives in a meeting room at the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India

    Has India Given a Strong Message to China as Prominent Tibetan Leader Meets US State Sec. Blinken?

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1c/1083478083_0:94:3072:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_37686d629e9621b4398000510b01ce3f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107281083475985-has-india-given-a-strong-message-to-china-as-prominent-tibetan-leader-meets-us-state-sec-blinken/

    There are more than 10,000 Tibetans living in Dharamshala, a town in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. It is the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile and residence of the Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in 1959 and settled in India. The town has become popular among tourists, with thousands of people pouring in to visit the Tibetan monasteries.

    India and the US appear to have conveyed a strong political message to their rival China on Wednesday. The tone of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's two-day visit was set when he met with prominent Tibetan leaders in Delhi earlier today.  

    Blinken met Geshe Dorji Damdul, the current director of Tibet House, which was founded by top Tibetan Buddhist leader Dalai Lama in 1965 to preserve and disseminate the unique cultural heritage of Tibet. The former interpreter of the Dalai Lama, Damdul, was part of a group of civil society leaders who met Blinken for a roundtable discussion. 

    Additionally, the visiting Secretary of State also met a senior representative of the Tibetan government-in-exile - Ngodup Dongchung. 

    "Secretary Blinken had an opportunity to meet briefly this morning in New Delhi with a representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama," a US State Department spokesperson stated. 

    Early this month, Republican MP Scott Perry from Pennsylvania introduced a resolution in the US Congress, calling on President Joe Biden to declare Tibet an independent country. The 2021 Tibet Bill also urged Washington to recognise the "democratically elected government of Tibet, presently named as the Central Tibetan Administration, as the only governing authority of Tibet".

    Last month, the US Senate passed a bipartisan Bill to heed the call to open a consulate in Lhasa. It also called for reinforcing the global engagement on policy towards the reincarnation of His Holiness -- the Dalai Lama. 

    Related:

    China Launches First Electric Train In Tibet Near India's Border
    Scientists Discover 28 Novel 15,000-Year Old Viruses in Ice Samples From Tibet
    Xi Jinping Visits Tibet for First Time as Chinese President
    Tags:
    Tibet, India, US, Dalai Lama, Antony Blinken
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse