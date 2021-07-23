Xi Jinping Visits Tibet for First Time as Chinese President

Xi Jinping had earlier visited Tibet twice, first in 1998 as Fujian Province party chief and later in 2011 as China's vice president. This year, China commemorated the 70th anniversary of the "peaceful liberation of Tibet".

For the first time as head of state, Chinese President Xi Jinping made an official visit to the Tibet Autonomous Region, local media reported on Friday.

According to reports, Xi landed at the Nyingchi Airport on Wednesday. He then drove to the Nyang River bridge to inspect the Yarlung Zangbo River, the town of Nyingchi, and the newly built Sichuan-Tibet railway.

In June, China put into motion its first electric bullet train in Tibet, which connects the city of Lhasa with the strategically important Nyingchi. The Fuxing railway travels from Lhasa to Shannan in 1 hour and 10 minutes and to Nyingchi in 3 hours and 29 minutes.

President Xi, along with Tibet Party Secretary Wu Jingjie and Chairman of the Tibetan Autonomous Region Che Dalha were seen interacting with locals in the regional capital of Lhasa. A video on social media puportedly depicting the visit showed Tibetans clapping and welcoming the Chinese president.

"As long as we follow the Communist Party, as long as we adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, we will surely be able to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation", President Xi said to the public in the regional capital.