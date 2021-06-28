‘This is My Last Warning, Back Off’: Actress Kangana Ranaut Slams 'Movie Mafia' Spreading Rumours

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been vocal on social media on a number of pressing issues, like late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the farmers' protests, etc. Last month, Kangana was suspended from Twitter for allegedly "spreading hate". She then moved to the Indian-made micro-blogging app “Koo” and Instagram to express her opinions.

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hit out at the alleged "movie mafia" (a group of people from the film industry) for allegedly running smear campaigns against her and spreading rumours about her “being jobless".

She took to Instagram to clarify her side and also gave what she said was her last warning to those spreading fake rumours about her.

“For weeks now, I am facing severe smear campaigns, media reported I am jobless so I can't pay tax even though I clearly meant no work because no one is shooting in this pandemic, today systematically the news that my career is dead is being made viral, web is full of people declaring my whole career a flop even though arguably I am the most successful actress today...I am not going to sit silent and suffer...I will expose everyone then you can file 100 police complaints on me I don't care this is my last warning...back off [sic]".

Kangana claimed that every time she announces a new project, the movie mafia becomes active and spreads fake news to malign her.

Hinting at one celeb from the movie mafia gang, Kangana shared that he had not only declared her directorial film "Manikarnika" a flop, but also spied on others, and fed off fake link-ups; she also accused him of "torturing a kid to death".

"His most favourite thing to do is to spread fake rumours and declare my $202 million business movie 'Manikarnika' a flop and prove me jobless even though in reality he is hiding in a hell hole for the past four years. No growth in his work and feeding off fake link-ups and torturing a kid to death and spreading negativity and spying on others...Guess his name?" she wrote.

Don't try to mess with Kangana Ranaut !!! #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/0T8h5DLbbu — Kangana Ranaut 🧡 (@LoversKangana) June 27, 2021

Kangana also posted a video on Instagram made by a fan showcasing her journey from being a newcomer to Bollywood to becoming an established actress. She opened up about what growing up in Bollywood looks like.

"I was a minor when I started working (in Bollywood), I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing not struggling to make a career that too without parents' support or proper understanding and guidance of the film industry. But it also gave me a lot of time. If today I feel, after starting from a scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success, I can still start from a scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time", Kangana wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Meanwhile on the work front, Kangana has kickstarted pre-production for her upcoming film "Emergency", which is based on the life of India’s first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi. Other movie projects in the pipeline include "Thalaivi", based on the life of actress-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa, "Dhaakad", and "Tejas".