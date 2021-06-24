Kangana Ranaut Has Body Scans As She Prepares to Play India's First Female PM Indira Gandhi

The film Emergency is about the life of India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It will centre on some of her controversial decisions - such as declaring a state of emergency throughout India in 1975 because of "internal disturbance", and the Indian Army’s Operation Blue Star in Amritsar, Punjab state. Gandhi was assassinated in 1984.

After making her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019, actress Kangana Ranaut is all gung-ho about her second film Emergency which she will not only direct but in which she is also starring in the lead role, playing India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

"Pleased to be wearing the director's hat again. After working on Emergency for more than a year, I finally figured no one can direct it better than me, collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah. Even if it means sacrificing various acting assignments, I am determined to do it," Kangana wrote on microblogging site Koo.

To immerse herself in the character of the late Congress leader, Indira Gandhi - who was also known as the ‘Iron Lady of India’ - Kangana shared pictures of her undergoing body scanning as part of the pre-production work for the film.

Kangana also posted a video on Instagram story and captioned, ‘Body scans for film Emergency, time to get into Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji's skin.’

​Written by Ritesh Shah, the film was originally supposed to be directed by Sai Kabir who worked with Kangana in her 2014 movie Revolver Rani.

Last month, Kangana was banned from Twitter for allegedly "spreading hate" about the state elections in West Bengal. Since then, she has moved to an Indian-made micro-blogging app called Koo (and Instagram) to post her opinions and share new developments about her work.