Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut to Play India's 'Iron Lady' Indira Gandhi in Political Drama

Kangana Ranaut has won many awards and accolades for her performances, including the coveted National Film Award. In 2020, she received the Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, for excellence in the field of performing arts.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will soon be stepping into the shoes of former Indian Prime Minister and late Congress leader Indira Gandhi for an upcoming political drama.

Several prominent actors are expected to star alongside her in the biopic, which features Indira Gandhi’s sons Sanjay and Rajiv, and former prime ministers Morarji Desai and Lal Bahadur Shastri, among other prominent characters.

"Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India," said Ranaut in a statement.

This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen. https://t.co/ankkaNevH2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 29, 2021

The movie is based on a book, however, the actress did not specify its name.

"Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," she said.

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana in "Revolver Rani," will write the story, screenplay, and also direct the project.

Kangana is also set to feature in a number of other films in 2021, including "Thalaivi," "Dhaakad," and "Tejas." She already has many successful projects under her name like "Queen," "Tanu Weds Manu," and its sequel, "Life In A Metro."

Her fans have expressed excitement on Twitter about her portraying Gandhi. One posted, "It is an absolute treat," while another wrote, "A role she was born to play."

