18:26 GMT23 March 2021
    Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut displays a creation by Indian designer Manav Gangwani at the Amazon India Couture Week 2015 in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015

    'Good Day for Cinema': Wishes Flood in as Kangana Ranaut Gets National Award, Unveils 'Thalaivi'

    India
    by
    Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut, has won Best Actress in the National Film Awards - one of the country's and film industry's most prestigious honours - for her role in Panga. This is the fourth time the star has received the award, having won it for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019, Tanu Weds, Manu Returns in 2015 and Queen in 2014.

    Bollywood has been alive with joy as renowned actress Kangana Ranaut basks in the glory of winning the coveted Best Actress prize in the National Film Awards for the fourth time and celebrates her 34th birthday today by unveiling the trailer for Thalaivi her latest film, touted to be her best performance so far.

    Taking social media by storm, Kangana’s power-packed performance in Thalaivi as one of southern India's most prominent politicians and actresses, the late Jayaram Jayalalithaa, has won people’s hearts and giving them goosebumps.

    Kangana's fans are calling her a “powerhouse of talent and a very strong, bold woman” and are eagerly waiting the film's debut on 23 April 2021.

    The actress underwent extreme physical changes to portray Jayalalithaa, from being a movie star to a legendary politician. For that, she had to gain 20kg of weight and lose it all again within a few months.

    ​At a press conference today, as part of the publicity drive for Thalaivi, Kangana broke down while talking about working with director A.L. Vijay.

    "Never before have I met a director who has made me feel good or unapologetic about my talent. [Vijay] is one person who has made me feel good about my talent... The kind of camaraderie [other directors] show with a male hero, they never show with an actress. But as a director, I learnt from [Vijay] how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership," she said.

    ​She posted a video on social media yesterday expressing her gratitude to her fans and team for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, for both of which she won Best Actress at the National Film Awards. 

    Calling for a big celebration on her birthday today, netizens are raising a toast to Kangana and praising her as “well-deserving” and describing today as “a good day for Indian cinema.”

    Wishing her joy on her birthday, Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik and many others congratulated her for winning the National Film Award for the fourth time and for unveiling Thalaivi.   

    Kangana has gone to unprecedented lengths to keep her fans on the edge of their seat - whether as an Indian Air Force pilot in her upcoming action movie Tejas, spy thriller Dhaakad or by stepping into the shoes of former Indian Prime Minister and late Congress leader Indira Gandhi.

