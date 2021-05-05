Twitter Rival Koo Welcomes Kangana Ranaut 'Home' After Actress Is Banned from App

Mayank Bidawatka and Aprameya Radhakrishna, the duo responsible for founding Koo - India's answer to micro-blogging site Twitter - took to their platform on Wednesday to welcome aboard actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been banned from Twitter.
“Koo is like her home, when everything else is rented,” Radhakrishna wrote to Kangana, sharing the first post the Bollywood beauty put up on Koo on 16 February.
— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) May 5, 2021
Twitter has permanently banned Kangana - whose account had more than 3 million followers - for violating its rules several times, especially its policy against “hateful and abusive conduct”.
It would seem that the posts to which Twitter took exception include a series of tweets Kangana put up about violent incidents that took place in West Bengal on 3 May, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” West Bengal state chief, Mamata Banerjee.
— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 4, 2021
Kangana also tweeted about Indian President Ram Nath Kovind making his presence felt in West Bengal, where Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress defeated the BJP in the assembly elections this month.
As well as Koo, the actress is active on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)