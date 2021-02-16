'Finally Peace Will Be on Twitter': Bollywood's Kangana Ranaut Trolled After Announcing New 'Koo' ID

The Indian government has heavily criticised Twitter for not complying with its order to ban over 2,000 accounts allegedly spreading provocative content abound the farmers' protests in India. Last week, Twitter argued that some of the government-listed accounts posted tweets that provided news about the ongoing protests.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who claims to be a nationalist and supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, has become the latest famous personality to join Twitter's Indian rival "Koo".

Interestingly, on Tuesday, Kangana chose to announce her new Koo ID on Twitter, where she enjoys a follower-base of three million.

The 33-year-old curly-haired Bollywood diva asked her followers to join her on the Made-in-India micro-blogging app that was launched in March last year.

This is my Koo account follow me here ....I want to find all my friends here DM me as and when you join💛



Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo App - https://t.co/ioJ4gaSOP6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 15, 2021

​Kangana, who has been awarded India’s fourth highest civilian honour, the Padama Shri Award, has described herself as a nationalist and a hot-blooded warrior on Koo. She has made numerous headlines in India with her explosive tweets on nationally sensitive subjects.

From targeting Bollywood biggies over promoting nepotism to calling the farmers protesting against three agricultural laws “terrorists”, Kangana has been the epicentere of several controversial Twitter wars over the past months.

Following several user complaints, Twitter had to take down some of Kangana’s posts in the past that contained abusive words or insensitive opinions that violated the platform’s policies.

While some welcomed Kangana on Koo, netizens who claim to be fed-up with the actress’ posts are seemingly heaving a sigh of relief after she announced her new social media handle away from Twitter.

Finally!

Peace will be at Twitter pic.twitter.com/jjMjKxtViq — MrSingh00923 (@singh00923) February 15, 2021

Happy to know you have created Koo account, when you are leaving twitter. https://t.co/sUX0wkzPgA — gregarious (@_SuperOrganism) February 16, 2021

No thank you, we've had enough of your BS, just leave us alone and go. #KanganaTheClown https://t.co/7EIZV537kr — Respect is earned 💯 (@ILoveMyBoys1000) February 16, 2021

Thank God Twitter need not suspend or cancel the accounts. Merryl Streep of India is leaving Twitter soon with her friends. Clean up Twitter, Goodluck koo. Can you plz lighten up the mood with some cartoons for sad times @CartoonistSan @satishacharya @sanitarypanels https://t.co/bTDWSk6Kx9 — Manny (@manny46923134) February 16, 2021

India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Madhya Pradesh state Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan have also joined Koo in recent days. In addition, the IT Ministry and the Railways Ministry has also made their debut on the Indian micro-blogging platform in the last couple of days.

The app, headquartered in India’s silicon valley – Bengaluru city – promises its users more visibility as compared to Twitter. On Google PlayStore, Koo has over one million downloads.