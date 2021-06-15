Register
07:10 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Madhan OP

    Indian YouTuber Madan O P Vanishes After Accusations of Abusing Women

    © Photo : YouTube/ Infinite Cuts
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083150817_0:0:1281:720_1200x675_80_0_0_425958720a555e246879f84bd2f1cf9d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106151083150585-indian-youtuber-madan-o-p-vanishes-after-accusations-of-abusing-women/

    With more than 500 million active internet users, the Indian government is making efforts to contain the misinformation and rumor-mongering through social media while a new genre of video rants is now raging fresh threats of stoking hate and anger. Recently, the Indian government has implemented IT rules to curb misinformation through social media.

    Chennai-based popular YouTuber Madan O P has vanished from the public space after at least two people filed a complaint against him, alleging that the YouTuber uses obscene language online when people disagree with him.

    In the complaint filed with Pulianthope Cyber Crime in Chennai, he has also been accused of abusing women and behaving inappropriately with underage girls.

    He did not appear before the cybercrime police on Monday after he was summoned based on allegations of abuse.

    Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jival said on Tuesday that an investigation into the matter is currently underway and action will be taken against the YouTuber if he is found to have used objectionable content.

    While the probe is on to find out whether more people were associated with Madan’s accounts, letters have also been sent to YouTube and Instagram to block his channels.

    Madan has two YouTube channels on which he posts videos and livestreams the popular PUB-G game, now banned in India. His channels — one in his name which has 777,000 followers, while another called ‘Toxic Madhan’ which has 100,000 subscribers — has children among its fans. His Instagram handle has around 271,000 followers.

    Reports claim that Madan never showed his face while live streaming and was using a VPN to play the game while he also used to monetise his channels through Super Chat on YouTube.

    Youngsters would send him INR 5,000 to 10,000 ($70-140) while he streamed videos, which sometimes went on for more than 15 hours a day.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    In a separate incident, Chennai Police arrested YouTuber Kishore K. Swamy on Monday for circulating defamatory videos and comments against Tamil Nadu state chief M. K. Stalin and other prominent leaders of ruling Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam.

    Related:

    Social Media Cheers Elon Musk for 'Bringing SNL Back to Life'
    Indian YouTuber Booked for Racist Remarks Against Congress Legislator
    Actress Yuvika Choudhary Apologies After Facing Flak For Casteist Remark in YouTube Video
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Social Media, Social Media, Social media, Instagram, Instagram, instagram, Instagram, YouTube channel, youtubers, YouTube, Indiana, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse