Actress Yuvika Choudhary Apologies After Facing Flak For Casteist Remark in YouTube Video

Several Bollywood celebrities such as actress Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh have been booked for making remarks against the oppressed Dalit community.

Bollywood Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has apologised after being called out for using a casteist slur in a recent YouTube video while discussing the oppressed Dalit community.

In the video that's now gone viral, Yuvika comments on her appearance, saying, “Why do I always dress like a bh*ngi [an offensive term to describe people from the oppressed Dalit community] when I am shooting vlogs? (sic)."

Outraged netizens have demanded her arrest for her insensitive remark on social media, with the hashtag #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary widely shared as a result.

Nothing is more damning than people using casteist slurs.

This blatant ignorance and systemic societal normalization of casteist slurs are completely unacceptable. Appropriate legal action needs to be taken to curb such behavior.#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/CVPRlLi1ET — Politically Charged (@PoliticallyChgd) May 25, 2021​

These r those narrow minded Ppl in our society bcoz of whom Caste Stigma in Ind Still exists

Be it Munmun Dutta,Yuvraj or @yuvikachoudhary , the thing is this Ppl just issue an apology and get away

What is req is a permanent soln#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary

pic.twitter.com/jF2iuMXqtL — Rovinsan Kumar (@RovinsanK) May 25, 2021

​After the public backlash, the actress apologised on Twitter and said that she didn’t know the meaning of the word she used in her vlog and didn't mean to offend anyone.

Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all — Yuvika Choudhary (@yuvikachoudhary) May 25, 2021

Earlier this month, Indian television actress Munmun Dutta, who shot to fame with her show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," was booked under India's Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Act for using racist language.

She later issued an apology, saying, “It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word.”

These are the celebrities who normalise casteist slurs in society. Which is highly unconstitutional & shall be booked under SC/ST act.

Savarna-brahmin celebrities have 0 responsibility & accountability towards Society. Leggit Influencing people to dehumanize a whole community. pic.twitter.com/yRBPPvTmLy — Ritesh (@outcastritesh) May 10, 2021​

​Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also found himself in hot water n June last year after using a casteist slur against Indian cricketer leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram live session. He apologised on social media.

Last year, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, whose Twitter account has been permanently suspended, was also booked after a lawyer lodged a complaint against her anti-caste tweets.