COVID Norms Flouted in Indian State of Uttar Pradesh as Gov’t Reopens Religious Sites

India is still battling the second wave of the pandemic, however, with the number of new cases in decline, COVID regulations are being relaxed.

A day after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in India’s Uttar Pradesh, scores of devotees have flooded the main temples in the state, ignoring social distancing restrictions, despite India still reeling from the pandemic.

On Tuesday, a huge crowd in Ayodhya city ignored social distancing while visiting the famous Hanuman Garhi and Nageshwar Nath temples.

Lockdown restrictions in Ayodhya were lifted on Monday and religious sites were opened on the condition that only five people can enter the temple at a time.

© Photo : Shyambabu No social distancing being followed outside famous Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

While announcing the relaxation of lockdown, Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath warned that while the second wave of the deadly virus might be reaching an end, the pandemic is not over.

He appealed to the public to follow the guidelines issued by the state government as well as the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the new guidelines, there will be no lockdown in the state during the daytime but the night curfew will remain in place. Shops are allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm but they will close over the weekend.

Places of worship outside the containment zones can reopen.

Schools, colleges, cinemas, swimming pools, gyms, clubs, and shopping malls will remain closed. Restaurants in the state are allowed to continue with online deliveries.