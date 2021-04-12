Pubs Gardens and Restaurants Reopen in UK as COVID-Related Restrictions Eased

Watch a live broadcast from London where outdoor dining is reopening for restaurants and pubs on Monday, 12 April.
Under government rules, outdoor gatherings will still be limited to six people from now more than two households, while socialising indoors is possible for people who belong to the same household or the so-called "support bubble."
Apart from this, non-essential shops, gyms, beauty salons, hairdressers, and zoos are reopening as well amid the beginning of "Step Two" of the nation's COVID lockdown roadmap.
The next easing of the COVID-related restrictions is planned as part of "Step Three" on 17 May.
