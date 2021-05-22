Register
08:15 GMT22 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man walks after cremating his relative, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2021.

    Delhi Police Find Holes in Gov’t’s Claims on COVID Deaths After Visiting Crematoriums

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0f/1082896075_0:144:3072:1872_1200x675_80_0_0_0fe93efd474090902160d698dd97c4d2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105221082954266-delhi-police-find-holes-in-govts-claims-on-covid-deaths-after-visiting-crematoriums/

    In April, Delhi's governing Aam Aadmi Party was forced to implement a lockdown after the state witnessed a massive surge in COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

    The Delhi Police say that there is a massive difference between the statistics on COVID deaths collected from the crematoriums in the Indian capital and the data presented by the state government.

    A senior Delhi Police official told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that earlier this month, they were directed by the federal government to get data on cremations and burials — COVID or non-COVID— to take stock of the ground reality of the pandemic.

    "We were doing it to know the ground reality. The process of compilation of data has been initiated from 1 May. Until now, we have found a massive difference (the number runs in the thousands) between the data we collected from crematoriums and that which the state government provides", he said.

    "All the district officials have been told to visit the cremation grounds of their area to collect data from those in charge of cremation/burial grounds, covering rural areas as well. All the data is shared with the seniors during morning diary briefing, and later it is handed over to the Crime Records Office (CRO)”.

    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which compiled the data on the death toll from crematoriums, has also slammed the Delhi government for allegedly hiding the real number of fatalities due to COVID-19. The city has three civic bodies - North, South, and East Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD), administered by the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    This year, between 1 April and 17 May, the Delhi government claimed that 10,462 people died due to the coronavirus. However, the MCD's data accessed by Sputnik shows that 20,225 bodies of COVID victims were cremated at different crematoriums and burial grounds.

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has claimed that they have always maintained transparency and said that the issue should not be politicised.

    Related:

    India's Second COVID Wave to Start ‘Declining After 4 June’, Began in February, Mathematician Says
    Modi-led Government Wants to Curtail Delhi Govt’s Power, Says Delhi Chief Kejriwal
    Delhi Police to Cross-Check Govt's COVID-19 Death Claims Against Crematorium Data
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), bodies, coronavirus, COVID-19, government, cremation, crematorium, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following the Israel-Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
    How Gazans Reacted to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse