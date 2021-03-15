Modi-led Government Wants to Curtail Delhi Govt’s Power, Says Delhi Chief Kejriwal

Delhi has already witnessed similar power struggles between the Lieutenant Governor, who is appointed by the central government, and the locally elected government led by Arvind Kejriwal. The city’s ruling AAP accused the federally ruling BJP of trying to control the Delhi Government through its Lieutenant Governor (LG).

Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the central government led by Narendra Modi of trying to curtail the powers of an elected government drastically through a Bill in Parliament and hand the powers to Modi's appointed Lieutenant Governor (LG).

The Bill says-



1. For Delhi, “Govt” will mean LG



Then what will elected govt do?



2. All files will go to LG



This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG https://t.co/beY4SDOTYI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 15, 2021

Referring to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which federal Home Minister Amit Shah tabled on Monday in the parliament’s lower house, Kejriwal said the BJP was trying to introduce the Bill after the people rejected them in recent elections.

After being rejected by ppl of Del (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected govt thro a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional in anti-democracy move — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 15, 2021

बीजेपी आज संसद में नया क़ानून लेकर आई है - 1. दिल्ली में उपराज्यपाल ही सरकार होंगे

2. मुख्यमंत्री, मंत्री को अपनी हर फ़ाईल LG के पास भेजनी होगी



चुनाव के पहले बीजेपी का घोषणापत्र कहता है कि दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य बनाएँगे. चुनाव जीतकर कहते हैं दिल्ली में LG ही सरकार होंगे. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 15, 2021

Kejriwal was pointing to the February by-elections held for the city’s civic body in which the BJP lost all five of its seats – four to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and one to the Congress party.

The Bill will give more power to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The central government introduced the Bill to amend the Government of the National Capital of Delhi Act, 1991, to define the power of Delhi Lieutenant Governor in a better and clear manner.

In February, a draft of the Bill was cleared by the federal union cabinet, making the Kejriwal government to describe it as a "murder of constitutional democracy".

Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia had alleged that the Bill would "snatch the power of Delhi's elected government and give it to the Centre-appointed L-G".

According to the proposed amendments, the elected government needs to send legislative proposals to the Lieutenant-Governor at least 14 days in advance to seek his opinion and avoid any delays.

According to sources, the Kejriwal government is set to challenge the proposed amendment in the court.