Register
09:38 GMT18 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officers patrol in front of closed shops at a market area during a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, April 6, 2021.

    PM Modi's Gov't Criticised for Arresting Bengali Minister in Charge of Pandemic Management Team

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082758281_0:262:3071:1990_1200x675_80_0_0_4f7ecf47546af8a4aef07c4007892360.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105181082925747-pm-modis-govt-criticised-for-arresting-bengali-minister-in-charge-of-pandemic-management-team/

    While India grapples with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Narendra Modi government has arrested the leaders of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The TMC alleged that the Modi government has unleashed its favourite weapon to dismantle the West Bengal government.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced heavy criticism from opposition leaders and residents in West Bengal for arresting the state minister heading the pandemic management body there.

    Two Bengali ministers, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukharkjee, state legislator Madan Mitra and former legislator Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by India's top anti-corruption agency, the CBI, on Monday in connection with the 2016 Narada bribery case.

    No action, however, has been taken against two other accused individuals, Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, who are now members of Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

    © CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford
    India's CBI Arrests Four Leaders Including Ministers of West Bengal Govt. on Corruption Charges
    Three-time minister Firhad Hakim is also the head of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and is currently leading the pandemic management team in the area. After being sworn in as part of the newly formed state Cabinet, he announced a slew of initiatives to tackle the pandemic, including setting up new safe homes and oxygen parlours. "We are now fighting a big battle against the coronavirus. We have to get the healthcare system of the state back on track", he had said.

    The opposition in the state, Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) unequivocally condemned the arrest of the Trinamool leaders.

    "In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, these arrests were made. They could've been arrested two days earlier or two days later", said Congress politician Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. 

    Similarly, the Left leader Biman Bose, tearing into Modi, said "When the people of the country are facing an unprecedented crisis of life and livelihood amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the government is trying to hide its incompetence by shifting people's focus".

    Several TMC supporters took to the streets to protest against the federal government and their untimely arrest, resulting in clashes between them and security forces. Prominent celebrities and intellectuals too slammed Narendra Modi on social media.

    A livid Mamata Banerjee additionally rushed to the CBI office in West Bengal's Kolkata and dared officials to arrest her as well. 

    The four individuals arrested were initially granted bail by a lower court, however, in a late-night hearing, the Calcutta High Court stayed the bail order. The court said it would hear the matter on Wednesday and until then the four will be held in judicial custody.

     

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, West Bengal, pandemic, pandemic, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, the winner of Miss Universe 2021, 16 May 2021, Hollywood, Florida
    Miss Universe 2021 Beauty Pageant
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse