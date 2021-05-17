Register
08:54 GMT17 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    India's CBI Arrests Four Leaders Including Ministers of West Bengal Govt. on Corruption Charges

    © CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/81/1078198199_0:322:3070:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_33e7e80faa6629c265635ccb7c703196.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105171082914572-indias-cbi-arrests-four-leaders-including-ministers-of-west-bengal-govt-on-corruption-charges/

    The arrest of top Trinamool Congress leaders comes within days of the post poll violence that gripped the state after TMC's landslide victory over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP could only win 77 seats, despite a battery of its top leaders campaigning for the party during the elections, including the PM.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's premier investigating agency, launched raids on Monday morning and arrested West Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, lawmaker Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in its investigation of the Narada sting case.

    The Narada bribery tapes, released in 2014, were a big embarrassment for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) at that point in time, as many of its top leaders, including Firhad Hakim, were found taking bribes on camera during the sting operation conducted by the local media. The TMC had dismissed the tapes as 'doctored' and said the 'dirty tricks departments' of its political opponents (BJP) were behind the 'smear' campaign.

    Firhad Hakim, considered extremely close to West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee, said that he was arrested in the case without sanction. However, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had sanctioned his prosecution along with Subrata Mukherjee, lawmaker Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee earlier this month. West Bengal's State Chief also reached the Kolkata office of the CBI, where all four accused are being questioned by the officials.

    The four party leaders are currently detained at CBI's office in Kolkata and were asked to sign arrest memos by the investigating agency.

    According to the rules, the Speaker of a state assembly (provincial assembly) has the right to sanction the prosecution of provincial lawmakers. However, instead of getting permission from the speaker, the CBI sought permission for sanction from the Governor in this case. The Governor claimed that he'd granted sanction to prosecute the four accused because all of them were ministers in the previous TMC government, which ruled the state from 2011-2016.

    The Trinamool Congress has denounced the arrests as "politically motivated".

    Biman Bandopadhyay, Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, said "as a lawyer, I can say that this is illegal. One needs to take consent from the Speaker of the state Assembly before arresting an MLA. The CBI only has consent from the governor."

    "This is politically motivated. The party which lost the polls is now using the CBI to arrest MLAs and ministers," TMC Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy said.

    TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slammed the BJP for the arrests and asked, "Why was an FIR not lodged against Mukul Roy, who is now the national vice-president of the BJP? Roy had taken money from former IPS officer Mirza. Also, why has Suvendu Adhikari, who is now the leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, not been arrested? He was also seen taking money in the tapes."

    Ghosh added, "That's because they have joined the BJP and got protection. This is nothing but a revenge tactic by the BJP as they lost the Assembly polls."

    India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had lost the election to the TMC earlier this month and post-victory, there has been massive violence reported across the state, in which over two dozen people were killed. BJP accused TMC workers of killing its workers while state chief Mamata Banerjee, also head of TMC, denied the charges.

    TMC won a spectacular 213 seats in the 294-seat assembly, even improving upon its previous tally of 211 seats in the previous elections. The results turned out to be a major embarrassment for the BJP as Amit Shah and state leaders of the party had predicted that the party would win 200 seats and form the government in the state. However, they failed to even reach the 100 mark. 

    Related:

    Half West Bengal's Newly Elected Members Have Criminal Background, Report Finds
    BJP Falsely Uses Journo's Pic to Show Party Worker Killed in West Bengal Post-Poll Clashes
    Police Complaint Filed Against Actress Kangana Ranaut For Allegedly Spreading Hate in West Bengal
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on 15 May 2021.
    Israel Destroys Gaza Building That Housed AP and Al Jazeera Offices
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse