Police Complaint Filed Against Actress Kangana Ranaut For Allegedly Spreading Hate in West Bengal

A fresh police complaint has been filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly spreading “hate propaganda” and “inciting communal violence” in India’s West Bengal state through her Instagram stories.
The police complaint has been filed by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party spokesperson, Riju Dutta that reads, “Kangana Ranaut has posted several posts from her verified official Instagram handle bearing @kanganaranaut in the 'Stories' sections.”
“She (Kangana) has also distorted and maligned the image of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal - Smt. Mamata Banerjee. Hence she is to be charged against hate propaganda to incite violence in West Bengal."
Violence in West Bengal state, which has left many injured and more than a dozen killed, kicked off after the election results declared Mamata Banerjee’s TMC Party winner, leaving Narendra Modi's BJP red-faced. The BJP claims that Trinamool workers have been targeting Hindus and its political staff.
From calling West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee a “demon” to accusing her of “unleashing Hindu genocide” in West Bengal, Kangana posted many Instagram stories and videos commenting on the post-poll violence.
On Tuesday, Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently banned after she posted a series of tweets against Mamata Banerjee that violated the rules governing hateful conduct and abusive behaviour.
She also shared a video of herself in tears while speaking about atrocities happening in Bengal.
While many Twitterati are demanding that her account be restored, many are insisting strict action be taken against Kangana.
