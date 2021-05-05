Register
17:01 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Polling officials check election materials after collecting them from a distribution centre ahead of the first phase of West Bengal state assembly election, in Purulia district, India, 26 March 2021.

    Half West Bengal's Newly Elected Members Have Criminal Background, Report Finds

    © REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082552077_0:0:3048:1715_1200x675_80_0_0_89404b970488ca047e4eefde6dcc8037.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105051082807868-half-west-bengals-newly-elected-members-have-criminal-background-report-finds/

    On 2 May, the results of the West Bengal state assembly election were announced, granting Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress an easy victory after it bagged 213 seats out of 292. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 and the remaining two seats were won by an independent candidate and a local party.

    As many as 142 winning candidates (49 percent) from Indian state West Bengal have a criminal charge against them, according to a report published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Wednesday.

    ADR is an NGO that is focused on India's electoral and political reform. ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the 292 winning candidates from the state’s assembly elections.

    The report says almost 51 percent (39 members) of the BJP, and 34 percent (73 members) of Trinamool Congress (TMC) winning candidates have admitted serious criminal charges about themselves. The remaining 20 winning candidates are not facing serious charges (bailable offence), most of the cases against them being related to a property dispute, contempt and defamation.

    “However, the serious criminal cases include being related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women, etc,” the ADR report added.

    “Of these, 10 elected assembly members are facing murder charges, and 30 have cases related to attempted murder. Furthermore, 20 winning candidates have declared that they have faced cases related to crimes against women and of them, one winning candidate has a rape charge against him,” it added.

    The assembly election in the state was held in eight phases between 27 March and 29 April. Banerjee won the election and on Wednesday she was sworn in as the only female state chief in the country. 

    Related:

    Crude Bombs Hurled During Final Phase of Polling in India’s West Bengal
    At Least 12 Killed in Post-Election Clashes in West Bengal
    India's Only Female State Chief Takes Oath After Defeating BJP in West Bengal Assembly Polls
    Tags:
    rape, rape, Rape, rape, Rape, murderer, murder, murder, murder, Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Indians, Indians, India, West Bengal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse