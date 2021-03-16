Register
16 March 2021
    In this photo taken on December 24, 2018, an Indian delivery man working with the food delivery app Zomato sits on his bike in a business district in Mumbai.

    Equality, Right? Netizens Cheer for Zomato Delivery Man as He Drags Influencer Into Legal Soup

    © AFP 2021 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    India
    by
    Last week, fashion influencer Hitesha Chandranee posted a video of herself, bleeding from her nose and alleging that a food delivery man working for Zomato had hit her. The police arrested the Zomato employee named Kamraj. He lost his job because of the case that has stirred a debate about gender equality in India.

    Kamraj K, who lives in Bengaluru, India, and used to work as a food delivery person for online ordering platform Zomato, has filed a complaint against fashion influencer Hitesha Chandranee who accused him of hitting her while arguing over the late delivery of an order.

    Chandranee has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 341(wrongful restraint), 355 (Assault or criminal force), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

    Kamraj's complaint against Chandranee comes after videos of him narrating the incident and his life story went viral on the Indian segment of social media over the weekend. With eyes full of tears and palms joined together, Kamraj revealed that his father was a lawyer who passed away fifteen years ago, causing him to discontinue his higher education and having to take on odd jobs.

    Talking about the case, Kamraj also said in the video that Chandranee had wrongly accused him of hitting her, alleging she was the one who verbally and physically assaulted him for delivering the food a bit late.

    "There was traffic. When I reached the address, she was already talking on the phone with Zomato customer care, asking that she should get the food for free because it was late. I requested her not to do so because the cost of the food would have been deducted from my salary, but she started abusing me. Even threw footwear at me. Wouldn't let me use the elevator, so I ran down the stairs", Kamraj said in his clips.

    While asking people to save him from the case that cost him his job, Kamraj tearfully said in his video, "We are not women, so that, does that make us wrong?" This remark opened a floodgate of comments on gender equality in India.

    For the last few days, #JusticeForKamraj has been trending on all social networking platforms in India. Not only men, but several Indian women have also been raising their voices against the practice of wrongfully accusing men and ruining their lives.

    Major public outrage erupted on social media on 10 March, when Chandranee posted a video of her bruised and bleeding nose, accusing Kamraj of hitting her. Zomato, which claims to have over 11 million users in India, is one of the country's biggest online food ordering and delivery apps.

    Chandranee's claims, however, began losing steam after Kamraj narrated his side of the story and gathered support on social media.

    An investigation into the matter is currently being conducted.

    hit, assault, police, complaint, delivery, food, Indians, India
