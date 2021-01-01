India's Swiggy, Zomato Apps See Record Food Orders on New Year Eve

To prevent a rise in coronavirus cases, several Indian state governments including, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha imposed restrictions and a curfew on New Year's Eve. The curfew restricted people from going out and celebrating.

India's most-used food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy witnessed an unprecedented rise in the number of orders on New Year's Eve. In a series of tweets, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal shared that orders per minute had grown to 4,100.

One last tweet. OPM 4,100. OK bye. https://t.co/hj1pAeAGl8 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

​Goyal also shared that Indians are ordering pizzas and Biryani in huge numbers from food delivery platforms.

On Thursday, at 7:53 p.m. (Indian time), he tweeted to share that it’s going insane, with 140,000 orders till that time.

Insane amount of strain in the system right now. 1.4 lakh live orders right now. ~20k biryanis in transit. And 16k pizzas; 40% of them extra cheese pizzas. #facts https://t.co/2TK8IHyxHp — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

​Zomato chief Goyal said the order’s velocity was the highest the app had seen in its history. It started at 2,500 orders per minute at 6:14 pm and peaked at 4,100 orders per minute at 8:22 pm. The average order value crossed Rs 500.

Another food delivery app, Swiggy, has not shared its data, but according to ET Now, a news channel, Swiggy saw a considerable spike after 4:30 pm on New Year's eve and continued to surge, crossing 4,000 orders per minute.

Although the Covid-induced national lockdown and various restrictions later on have dealt a big blow to the hospitality industry across India, including food tech giants, people have remained cautious about ordering food and eating outside. But it seems there has been a bounce back since the Indian festival Diwali and IPL cricket tournament last month.