Food App Zomato Apologises After Delivery Man Assaulted Female Customer

In the last 12 hours, food ordering platform Zomato has faced a severe backlash in India after a video of an assaulted customer, Hitesha Chandranee, went viral on social media. Responding to the outrage, Zomato issued an apology to Chandranee.
In a video Chandranee shared on her Instagram and Twitter handles, she narrated that a Zomato food delivery man behaved violently with her after she asked customer service why her order was being delivered late.
“I was talking to the customer care person and meanwhile the delivery man did this, he hit me, left me bleeding here and ran off,” a shocked and visibly scared Chandranee said in her video, which she posted on the eve of 10 March; the clip later went viral on social media.
So guys this just happened to me yesterday— Hitesha Chandranee (@HChandranee) March 10, 2021
Pls support me @zomato @zomatoin @viralbhayani77 @sagarmaheshwari @ATSBB @bbcnewsindia @narendramodi @cnnbrk @AltNews @NBCNews @itvnews @DgpKarnataka @TV9Telangana pic.twitter.com/TBso6N23k3
Since the platform provides name and contact number of their delivery partners to the customers for emergencies, the Bengaluru police easily traced the man and arrested him for attacking Chandranee.
The #Zomato delivery guy who assaulted @HChandranee in Bengaluru has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/YLgV3ceYfH— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) March 11, 2021
Zomato meanwhile, has also offered to help Chandranee with medical assistance if required.
Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation(1/n)— zomato care (@zomatocare) March 10, 2021
along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. (2/n)— zomato care (@zomatocare) March 10, 2021
Several Indians who frequently use the platform to ease their food cravings throughout the day and night have expressed fear to their security after this incident surfaced.
It's horrific incident. We aren't safe. Deleted @zomato account after seeing this video. @zomatoin never send me massages and emails. https://t.co/Jup1oHIfpX— Rofl Gogoi 🇮🇳🚜 (@RoflGogoi) March 10, 2021
I feel @zomato must not get away with just a sorry and a "medical expenses" crap. The penalty must be harsher .. suspend their operations for a week or so. Such companies delivering stuff needs to understand the criticality of background check @amazon @swiggy_in @PoliceBangalore https://t.co/08ra3Urarw— Debraj Mallik (@d_mallik) March 11, 2021
This is terrifying!— 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗮 𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗻 👁️🗨️ (@GYertien) March 10, 2021
#boycottzomato @zomato @zomatocare @zomatoin https://t.co/e2ZLRutmUA
