Priyanka Chopra is Oprah Winfrey's Next Guest Following Explosive Royals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Following Meghan Markle and her husband, Oprah’s next guest is Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently promoting her memoir titled “Unfinished”.
In her previous interviews with publications such as India’s NDTV, Priyanka has opened up how she was bullied as a teen in the US that made her come back to India to continue her education. The “White Tiger” star admitted to have been called “Brownie” and “Curry” in America back when she was pursuing her education there.
In the promo video of her interview with Priyanka, Oprah can be heard saying, "I just love being able to have thought-provoking, heart-expanding talks with people who inspire us all - to think about the deeper meaning of life...”
Netizens in India have expressed excitement about the interview that will air on 20 March on Discovery+.
So excited!!! Can’t wait! 👏🏻👏🏻🤩🤩— Martha Ramirez (@MarthaRamrez217) March 12, 2021
Love or hate her, you cannot escape not deny this Queen. PC rules ❤️❤️— Datztweets (@datztweets) March 12, 2021
So proud of Priyanka! 🔥🔥🔥 way to go!— NP LEGΛCY | #Unfinished!📘 (@np_legacy) March 12, 2021
March 20th 🥰🥰
Priyanka will also be disclosing details on her personal life with hubby Nick and their plans of having a family to Oprah and the world.
