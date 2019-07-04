New Delhi (Sputnik): Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared insight on her close bond with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in an interview with Elle UK, saying their friendship started at Elle’s 6th Annual Women in TV Celebrations in January 2016, and they bonded instantly.

Chopra, 36, who was a guest at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year, referred to her with a nickname while praising Meghan for her status as a global role model.

“Megs… she was always meant for big things,” Chopra states. “To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it.”

The interview banished all the rumours that the Quantico actress was upset with Meghan for missing her wedding, and the Duchess was annoyed by Chopra missing her baby shower.

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

She added, “By the time this comes out, she will have a baby [Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May] – it’s so amazing how lives change.

She continued, "I’m a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there’s got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling."

The Indian-origin actress didn’t hide her disappointment that Markle is criticized by some, for her biracial heritage. In an interview with the Indian newspaper the Sunday Times, Priyanka said it’s really unfortunate, but if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her. It has to do with racism, that is the obvious reason.

