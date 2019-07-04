Chopra, 36, who was a guest at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year, referred to her with a nickname while praising Meghan for her status as a global role model.
“Megs… she was always meant for big things,” Chopra states. “To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it.”
Watchin' you watching me! @ELLEUK pic.twitter.com/mb3MV1gbwG— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 3, 2019
The interview banished all the rumours that the Quantico actress was upset with Meghan for missing her wedding, and the Duchess was annoyed by Chopra missing her baby shower.
While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019
She added, “By the time this comes out, she will have a baby [Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May] – it’s so amazing how lives change.
She continued, "I’m a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there’s got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling."
Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still...that happened today. You my friend were the epitome of grace, love, and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding, but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope...both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good. Seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy...and tear up! 😑 I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always.💕
The Indian-origin actress didn’t hide her disappointment that Markle is criticized by some, for her biracial heritage. In an interview with the Indian newspaper the Sunday Times, Priyanka said it’s really unfortunate, but if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her. It has to do with racism, that is the obvious reason.
Meghan Markle be like pic.twitter.com/3xxyjMjbsS— this is my blip beard (@Brian_Pelts) July 2, 2019
Looking! so, Gorgeous!.🌸🌸😍🙈 @priyankachopra She's smile☺ and stylish heart Glowing...! 💃👼♥♥🔥🔥 @priyankachopra #fashionweek #FashionModel pic.twitter.com/fKiu9wkhft— Tiger Hemant Shroff *! (@TigerHemaShroff) July 3, 2019
oups you caught me 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ch94Exgi5I— Nicole (@nicolegrnd) July 3, 2019
