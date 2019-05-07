Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Message to Meghan, Prince Harry on Baby's Arrival

Holly-Bolly-Wood star Priyanka Chopra has long been Meghan Markle's best friend, becoming one of the most distinguished guests at the royal wedding last May. Even though they are currently going through this long-distance friendship thing, Priyanka always seems to be there for Meghan.

Priyanka Chopra gave a sweet shoutout to her close friend Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry as the royal couple welcomed their first child on 6 May.

In an Instagram story, the actress shared the official "It's A Boy" announcement from the Sussex Royal account, having written, "Congratulations M&H" and posted a pink heart sticker on the graphic.

© Photo: Instagram story/priyankachopra Priyanka Chopra's congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the royal baby's arrival

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became the parents of a baby boy on the morning of 6 May, according to the statement posted on the couple's official Instagram account.

A proud and beaming Prince Harry couldn't contain his joy over his new status, having revealed to the public that their son is "healthy and absolutely to die for", and that he is "just over the moon".

"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there", the newly-minted dad said.

Priyanka and Meghan have been friends since 2016, with the Duchess Of Sussex previously saying that they had met at an event organised by Elle magazine in the US, and it turned out that the Quantico star was a big fan of Suits, where Markle played one of the leading roles.