Register
07:46 GMT09 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farmers stand atop a tractor as they take part in a three-hour chakka jam, or road blockade, as part of protests against farm laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi

    'One-Sided Assertions': India Condemns British MPs for Debating Farmer Protests

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/09/1082026764_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_fb4b31f4aca11a918b1b9cee01ced852.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103091082289419-one-sided-assertions-india-condemns-british-mps-for-debating-farmer-protests/

    Since November 2020, thousands of farmers have been protesting against three farm laws passed by the Indian parliament in September. The large-scale protests have drawn much international attention.

    A debate in the British parliament concerning the ongoing farmer protests drew criticism from India on Tuesday. Condemning the debate, India said that it was a "distinctly one-sided" discussion based on "false assertions".

    "We deeply regret that rather than a balanced debate, false assertions - without substantiation or facts - were made, casting aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions", the High Commission of India in London said in a statement.

    ​Netizens in India have reacted to the UK's interest in the ongoing agricultural protests with mixed sentiments. While some slammed what they view as London's interference in India's internal matters, others saw it as a sign that the protests are gaining more attention around the world.

    ​On 8 March, a 90-minute discussion was held in the House of Commons revolving around "farmers' safety" and "press freedom" in India. The debate was held after Councillor Gurch Singh, a Liberal Democrat of Indian origin, put forth a petition in the UK parliament with over 100,000 signatures to discuss the aforementioned topics on an international level.

    Along with Singh, several parliamentarians from the Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, as well as the Scottish National Party also raised concerns about the way the Indian government is handling the protesting farmers.

    Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    'Right to be Concerned': US National Farmers Union Backs India's Protesting Farmers
    The British government said the "concerns will be raised with India when both prime ministers meet in person" – a meeting that is not scheduled in the near future as of now.

    This is not the first time that India has slammed a foreign entity for commenting on the said protests.

    Last month, singer Rihanna, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, ex-adult movie actress Mia Khalifa, as well as US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris also extended their support for the protesting farmers in India.

    At the time, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs suggested public figures should refrain from getting involved or influencing India's internal matters.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also asked by India to steer clear of the country's domestic affairs after he commented on the demonstrations.

    According to the farmers' union Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), over 248 farmers have died amid the protests in India. Most of these deaths occurred due to heart attacks, illnesses related to cold weather, and accidents.

    Since November of last year, protesting farmers from the agricultural states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand have flocked to the outskirts of the nation's capital, Delhi, to protest there.

    Priyanka Chopra
    © CC BY 2.0 / SexyAndHotTv . / Priyanka Chopra
    'Is Mrs. Jonas Going to Chime In?' Mia Khalifa Targets Priyanka Chopra Over Farmers' Protests
    Despite several rounds of talks with the government, no common ground has been found so far.

    The three pieces of legislation that stirred up this controversy are the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities Act 2020. They were passed during parliament's Monsoon Session in September of last year.

    The farmer leaders have vowed not to back down until the government revokes the three farm laws, which they believe are going to benefit big retailers.

    Farmers expressed their anger fearing that these laws will dilute the minimum support price (MSP) system, as the new laws now require farmers to enter into supply contracts with any procurer across the country. Prime Minister Modi, on the other hand, has backed the laws, calling them "progressive".

    Tags:
    Sputnik, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg, Rihanna, Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau, Canada, Canada, parliament, parliament, parliament, British MEP, UK, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse