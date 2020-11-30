Register
10:33 GMT30 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farmers shout slogans after burning an effigy during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020

    Battling Water Cannons & Tear Gas: Why Thousands of Indian Farmers are Protesting in Delhi

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1e/1081314996_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_61af2de76ab94cb351efafca38d33f28.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011301081314510-battling-water-cannons--tear-gas-why-thousands-of-indian-farmers-are-protesting-in-delhi/

    Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar – respectively India's Home, Defence and Agriculture ministers - met late on 29 November in Delhi to work out how to mollify thousands of angry farmers who are protesting in the capital. The farmers have rejected the government’s invitation to hold conditional talks.

    Last week, Indian farmers from the agricultural states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Uttarakhand marched on the capital Delhi, opposing two farm laws and one Essential Commodities Act (Amendment) that were passed during the Monsoon session of the Parliament in September.

    Policemen wield their batons against a farmer during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Thousands of Protesting Indian Farmers Gather on Delhi's Outskirts, Riots Feared
    In light of the pandemic, Delhi Police, who have been stationed at the capital's borders, launched water cannons and tear gas shells at the farmers to disperse the crowd and prevent them from entering the city. However, the protesters pressed on and and two days ago gained entry to Delhi.

    Presently, thousands of Indian farmers have congregated in the north-western area of the city, where they are peacefully demonstrating against the farm laws – which, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been put in place to provide "new opportunities" for the farmers.

    What Are These Laws Wreaking Havoc with Farmers?

    • The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 compels farmers to sell their crops in places other than their designated Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) markets. APMC markets are state-government-backed marketing boards which were founded to protect farmers from being exploited by large retailers.
    • The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 is supposed to help contract-based farming projects so farmers can enter into supply agreements with private firms for set prices.
    • The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 removes stock limits on farm produce so traders can maintain the stock freely without fearing any additional hoarding charges. 

    What Do the Indian Farmers Think About These Laws?

    Clearly, the farming community is strongly against these new laws and amendments. Regardless of age, religion and sex, farmers have joined together in Delhi, despite the physical injuries they've sustained. 

    ​The farmers are accusing the Modi-government of allowing produce pricing to be influenced by market forces and backing out from its role as a price guarantor.

    Where is the Indian Government at This Point?

    The central government tried to get the farmers gathered on the outskirts of Delhi to discuss the situation. The attempt, however, failed after the farmers at the borders said that they’d rather wait there and be allowed to march up to central Delhi’s famous protest area – Jantar Mantar.

    Farmers shout slogans after burning an effigy during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020.
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Agricultural Reforms Bring New Opportunities For Farmers, Says Indian PM Modi as Protests Continue
    Prime Minister Modi addressed the protesters on Sunday during his radio show Mann ki Baat, saying that these reforms, in the long run will free farmers and give them “new rights and opportunities”.

    More details about what the government intends to do are awaited.

    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi from India’s main opposition Congress party on Monday said the Modi government is committing atrocities against the farmers and that the government seems to have forgotten that when the farmers raise their voice, it resonates through the entire country.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, New Delhi, Delhi, farmers, farmers, farmers, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse