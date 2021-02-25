Register
16:12 GMT25 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has taken the tech world by storm, recently raising $1.1 billion in finance, being valued at $45 billion, and winning third place in the global smartphone market.

    China’s Xiaomi Pushes to Ramp Up Smartphone Production in India as Border Tensions Subside

    © REUTERS / Anindito Mukherjee
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe

    India's government has been inviting and wooing foreign tech firms to join its ‘Make in India’ programme to boost the country's manufacturing. In April 2020, a government-approved scheme for mobile phone and component makers resulted in $4.8 billion of production and attracted $179 million in investments.

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi gave a boost to the “Make in India” wagon on Thursday, as it partnered two new smartphone manufacturing companies - BYD, based in Haryana state, and DBG which is in Tamil Nadu - to set up factories to produce its smartphones from India.

    Although BYD is a Chinese manufacturing firm that has plants in India, DBG is an Indian tech producer.

    “With these two new smartphone manufacturing partners, we now have presence across northern and southern parts of the country. With the DBG factory going live, we expect our production capacity to increase by about 20 percent within this quarter. This factory went live two months ago. The BYD factory should be operational within the first half of this year and we expect the capacity to increase further,” Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India said.

    The deal comes just days after India and China began standing down from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and India’s #BoycottMadeinChina movement lost momentum in India. After nearly 10 months of a border stand-off that started last April, India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement after nine rounds of military commander-level talks. According to the agreement, both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased and coordinated way.

    In this 19 February 2019 photo, the wireless power charging feature for the new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones is demonstrated during a product preview in San Francisco.
    © AP Photo / Eric Risberg
    Xiaomi Loses Top Spot in India's Smartphone Market to Samsung Amid 'Boycott Made in China' Drive
    Between 2016-2019, Xiaomi had been India’s top selling Android smartphone. Their aggressively targeted launches, reasonable prices and snazzy devices flew off the shelves in India until last year when a South Korean smartphone maker knocked Xiaomi from its top slot. 

    Border tensions with China and the belief that the coronavirus pandemic originated in Wuhan have engendered fairly negative sentiments from Indians towards its neighbouring country.

    Xiaomi already has three manufacturing plants in India in partnership with Foxconn and Flex in the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. It also makes smart televisions in India which it claims provides employment for more than 60,000 Indians.

    Laptop
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    India OKs $1Bn Scheme to Attract IT Hardware Manufacturers From China, US & Other Nations
    By 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government aims that the domestic market for Indian-made electronic items will have reached $400 billion and the export market will be worth another $150 billion.

    At present, several Chinese, South Korean and US tech majors such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Qualcomm, Apple, Amazon and Samsung, produce products in India.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, smartphones, Smartphones, smartphones, Smartphones, smartphone, Smartphone, smartphone, borders, border, border, border, China, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm, near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, 1 February 2021.
    Biblical Plague Comes True: Kenya Fights Locust Invasion
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse