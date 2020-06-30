Register
18:03 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    TikTok logo on a mobile phone screen

    Analysts on Chinese Apps Ban: India to Lose Revenue, Jobs, Major Economic Dent for China

    © REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/99/1079759935_0:279:3074:2009_1200x675_80_0_0_d4eebcfd1171a921625ef6ee29f59503.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006301079756550--analysts-on-chinese-apps-ban-india-to-lose-revenue-jobs-major-economic-dent-for-china/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a bid to protect national security, the Indian government released an official list of 59 banned Chinese smartphone apps including TikTok, ShareIt and UC Browser. The move comes after violent border skirmishes killed at least 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan.

    India’s decision to ban dozens of Chinese apps is bound to have repercussions affecting India itself, as well as China; technology experts say.

    Indian industry analysts believe this could include job losses for people working for the app companies. India is also bound to lose a small chunk of revenue from the telecom companies that powered the apps via their high speed internet networks.

    “Who made money out of promotions from there apps will be jobless. But it’s a miniscule hiccup because there is no girth of similar apps and many of them from Indian origin as well,” senior cyber security expert Achen Jhaker told Sputnik.

    For China however, the ban could result in a substantial losses not only in terms of revenue but in terms of market reputation.

    “As the second largest populated country with one of the highest number of mobile phone users we have the power to make an economic dent by banning so many Chinese apps. For an example over 20 percent of TikTok’s global users are based in India. Now that India has banned these applications, their parent Chinese companies are bound to lose a large portion of their subscribers directly and indirectly, this would in-turn upset their investors and stake holders,” Jhaker added.

    Out of the wide array of social networking, browsing and shopping apps banned by India, TikTok, SheIn, ShareIt and UC Browser have millions of Indian users. Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi  also sells its products bundled with MI apps, many of which are also now banned.

    Many of the Chinese apps have gained significant reach over the last few years with hundreds of millions of installs in India.

    "With the ongoing geopolitical issue compounded with weaker macroeconomic climate and government thinking the reach to be a security threat has led to this decision of retaliating in a way which is easier and more effective. However, India is the largest scalable and growth market for these apps outside China and a mid-to-long term revenue potential as their apps or platforms mature along with user base which get more entrenched,” Neil Shah, Vice President, CounterPoint research told Sputnik.

    Jhaker noted that the IP addresses of these server-based banned apps will soon be in the blacklisted database, so that they become unusable in India. The apps will not disappear from devices, but they will not be able to fetch data and operate in India anymore.

    “Google PlayStore and Apple’s AppStore have already started to remove them from their portals so no more new downloads will happen. For the time being the users who have been using these apps may be able to use them but it’s just a matter of days, before a total blockage happens,” the cyber security expert added.

    Following recent clashes along the Line of Actual Control  in Ladakh, India saw a 300 percent jump in hack attacks backed by China-supported hackers, Cyfirma, a Singapore-based cyber research firm, alleged in a recent report.

    Chinese brands like Xiaomi and TikTok were traced to be tracking location and incognito search histories of their users in India using illegal means such as SIM-tapping; a high level official of India's Information and Technology department told Sputnik while justifying the decision of banning the app. 

    India’s drastic app-ban decision has triggered “strong concerns” in China, which is now “verifying” the situation.

    "China is strongly concerned," Indian news agency ANI quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying on Tuesday.

    Earlier this month, after the #BoycottMadeinChina movement gathered momentum in India’s social networking space, China’s state run media Global Times had reported that India could be staring at a “punishment” over the prevailing “anti-China sentiment” in the country.

    Indian IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, via a tweet, explained that the step is to protect the data and privacy of Indian citizens.

    ​“So far it looks since it is centred around national security and sovereignty, the ban would be difficult to be overturned in near term,” Shah added. Whether the ban will be permanent is unclear.

    Meanwhile, people who were earning a living through Chinese apps like TikTok are trying to lift each other’s spirit on social media. India’s atmosphere in the media biz has remained gloomy lately after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and TikTok star Siya Kakkar died by apparent suicide. Both cases sparked discussions on mental health awareness.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila) on

    "In light of the law on blocking under Section 69A of the IT Act and IT Rules, 2009, we believe that all these services should be given a reasonable chance to represent themselves before the government to demonstrate their compliance and security standards," Vineet Kumar, Founder of Indian think tank, Cyberpeace Foundation told Sputnik. 

     

    Tags:
    tensions, ban, mobile app, Smartphones, mobile phone, cybersecurity, TikTok, clash, Ladakh region, apps, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Power of Nature: World's Landmarks Illuminated by Lightning
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse