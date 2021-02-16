Six Protesting Para-Teachers Arrested For Trying to Break Into West Bengal Chief’s House

Around 63,000 para teachers have been demonstrating in Kolkata since 8 December 2020 demanding higher pay in line with other Indian states.

At least six para teachers were arrested on Tuesday morning after they tried to break into West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee's house in Kolkata. The incident took place a few months before the state election, which is scheduled to be held in April-May.

No cases of vandalism or damage have been reported so far.

“A few para-teachers attempted to break into Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence through Adiganga river this morning. Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and other senior officials reached the spot arresting six teachers,” preliminary inquiry suggests.

Para Teachers ( casual teachers) attempted to enter Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence through Adiganga this morning. pic.twitter.com/mfZXfu8bRV — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) February 16, 2021

Banerjee is a staunch opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and she has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stirring up hatred in a bid to win its first election in West Bengal.

Over the last two months, The Saffron Party has managed to get convince more than ten prominent figures from Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join the BJP.

Meanwhile, on Monday, BJP leader Mukul Roy wrote a letter to Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah saying that para teachers in West Bengal had been deprived of their rights and also sought Shah’s advice on the pay scale and perks that the BJP can assure such teachers if it comes to power.

The BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee administration of handling the matter badly.