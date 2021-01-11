Regional Satrap Calls Modi's Governing BJP 'Junk' as West Bengal Goes Into Heated Poll Mode

Ahead of the upcoming state election in India's West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party has set an agenda to emerge victorious in it. Elections for the 294-member West Bengal assembly are likely to be held in April-May.

Terming the federal Bharatiya Janata Party government as "junk", state chief of India's West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP inducts rotten leaders from other parties.

"BJP is the biggest junk party in the country. It's a dustbin party that is filling up its rank and file with corrupt and rotten leaders from other parties", Banerjee said while addressing a rally in the state's Nadia district.

Further referring to some of the leaders who had switched to the BJP from her party, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Banerjee said they did so in order to protect the public money they had looted.

"The BJP runs the party like a washing machine, where corrupt leaders turn into saints the moment they join them", she said.

During the rally, the TMC supremo also demanded the immediate repeal of three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since 26 November.

"Our country will soon face [a] food crisis because of the adamant approach of the BJP towards the farmers. The farmers are assets of our country and we should not do anything that goes against their interest", she added.

Ahead of the upcoming elections in the state, Banerjee took a dig at the BJP and drew a parallel comparison between the party and outgoing US President Donald Trump's supporters.

"You must have seen what recently happened in [the US] Capitol, where support[er]s of Trump stormed into the Capitol. BJP cadres will behave like Trump supporters the day they lose elections", she claimed.

Meanwhile, in order to make a mark in West Bengal, both the TMC and BJP have been attacking each other ahead of the elections. Modi's party has never been able to win elections in Bengal and to overturn this they have been conducting high-profile political tours and inducting former TMC members into the BJP.