Congress, Left Parties Stage 12-Hour Shutdown in India’s West Bengal State, Blocking Trains, Roads

India's West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee was hit by a 12-hour shutdown thanks to the State’s Congress and Left parties on Friday. The parties are calling on the police crackdown on their supporters a day before to be condemned.
The State's main opposition party BJP, however, is not supporting other parties' shutdown call.
The protesters have blocked the railway tracks in certain areas. Opposition Congress, Left Parties Stage Shutdown in India’s West Bengal Over Police Crackdown.
“We request people to support our Bandh (shutdown). Urging them to stay off the roads, and close the shops and other business establishments during the period,” Left Front Chairman Biman Bose told reporters.
However, State chief Banerjee has opposed the shutdown call and directed all government employees to report for work. “Those who don’t will face stringent deductions,” a government notice stated.
Meanwhile, around 150 protesters and 15 policemen were injured after the Left, and Congress activists were prevented from reaching the state secretariat, the state chief’s office said on Thursday.
After the uproar between police and students, clashes at several places were reported in the city of Kolkata.
The police said 42 protesters were arrested and another 38 have been hospitalised.
