Congress, Left Parties Stage 12-Hour Shutdown in India’s West Bengal State, Blocking Trains, Roads

On Thursday, students from left-wing parties held a march against the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government demanding jobs and industrialisation in the state. Police used teargas and charged them wielding canes as some of the protesters tried to break barriers and head towards the state chief’s office. A few protesters were detained.

India's West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee was hit by a 12-hour shutdown thanks to the State’s Congress and Left parties on Friday. The parties are calling on the police crackdown on their supporters a day before to be condemned.

The State's main opposition party BJP, however, is not supporting other parties' shutdown call.

The protesters have blocked the railway tracks in certain areas. Opposition Congress, Left Parties Stage Shutdown in India’s West Bengal Over Police Crackdown.

North 24 Paraganas: Left party workers block train track at Kanchrapara railway station, to protest after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata yesterday



The #LeftFront has called a 12-hour bandh in #WestBengal today.

​They political parties’ workers have also blocked roads across the state capital Kolkata in the initial hours of the state-wide shutdown.

Day-to-day activities in Birbhum district remain unaffected amid a 12-hour bandh call by Left Front in the state



Members of Left parties & Congress protest on roads after workers of Left were allegedly beaten up during a march



Members of Left parties & Congress protest on roads after workers of Left were allegedly beaten up during a march

Football on streets = Bandh in Bengal#fridaymorning

Football on streets = Bandh in Bengal

12 hours bandh called by #Left Parties today against police atrocities in #WestBengal

“We request people to support our Bandh (shutdown). Urging them to stay off the roads, and close the shops and other business establishments during the period,” Left Front Chairman Biman Bose told reporters.

Siliguri: The Left Front has called for a 12-hour bandh in #WestBengalBandh today to protest after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to #Nabanna in Kolkata yesterday

​However, State chief Banerjee has opposed the shutdown call and directed all government employees to report for work. “Those who don’t will face stringent deductions,” a government notice stated.

Meanwhile, around 150 protesters and 15 policemen were injured after the Left, and Congress activists were prevented from reaching the state secretariat, the state chief’s office said on Thursday.

After the uproar between police and students, clashes at several places were reported in the city of Kolkata.

The police said 42 protesters were arrested and another 38 have been hospitalised.