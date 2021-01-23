BJP, TMC Workers Clash In India’s West Bengal Amid PM Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting West Bengal to mark the 125th birth anniversary of iconic Indian freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. Ruining the celebratory mood of the day, a political clash that has led to violence and property damage has been reported in the Howrah region of the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday claimed that they were attacked by workers from West Bengal’s ruling “All India Trinamool Congress” or TMC party.

“Our workers were attacked today. If TMC wants this kind of politics, then, an answer will be given to them in the same language,” news agency ANI quoted an unnamed local BJP leader as commenting on the violence.

At the site of the violence, several properties were damaged, and vehicles were torched.

Pictures from violence-stricken Howrah emerged on social media, giving us a glimpse of the area’s condition at a time PM Modi is in present in the state. Videos of injured people have also emerged on social media.

BJP workers allege that they were attacked by people who were working on instructions of the TMC in Howrah this morning. pic.twitter.com/SriqZKnMGz — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 23, 2021

Battleground Howrah! A day after #RajibBanerjee quit ministry and #BaishaliDalmiya was sacked, both from Howrah and speculated to join BJP, BJP cadres were attacked in Howrah today. #WestBengalElection2021 pic.twitter.com/DQ7HlaHViD — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) January 23, 2021

​The violence at Howrah comes just a day after TMC leader and Legislative Assembly member Rajiv Banerjee resigned from state chief Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet to join the opposition BJP.

Before Banerjee, two more ministers – Suvendu Adhikari and Lakshmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the Mamata-led TMC cabinet to join BJP.

The Howrah violence incident comes two days after a clash was reported at BJP’s Purba Bardhaman district party office in West Bengal. A group reportedly disrupted a BJP meeting at its office by hurling stones and torching vehicles parked in the vicinity.

PM Modi is presently in Kolkata city attending ceremonies dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Kolkata (Calcutta) is just a little over one hour away from the violence-ridden Howrah area.