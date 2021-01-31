Register
09:04 GMT31 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man holds a flag as he stands on the top of the historic Red Fort during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi

    Indian PM Modi Breaks Silence on Republic Day Farmer Violence: Shocked at 'Insult' to National Flag

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1a/1081886504_0:0:3112:1750_1200x675_80_0_0_54bed8d04089c295e84fb388665be535.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101311081934297-indian-pm-modi-breaks-silence-on-republic-day-farmer-violence-shocked-at-insult-to-national-flag/

    The very claim that the Indian tricolour was “insulted” for being removed from a flagpole at New Delhi’s Red Fort and replaced with a Sikh religious flag has been disputed by Indian fact-checkers.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was shocked to witness the “insult” to the Indian national flag on Republic Day on 26 January, breaking his silence on the violent farmer protests that rocked the heart of New Delhi on the country’s national day last week.

    “The whole country was shocked and hurt to witness the insult to our national flag on 26 January. We have to ensure that we fill the time ahead with hope and patience,” stated the Indian PM during the broadcast of his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’

    ​Thousands of tractor-bound farmers stormed the Indian capital to protest the three new farm laws on 26 January, after camping at the state border for more than two months.

    The situation turned volatile during the 26 January rally after a group of agitating farmers veered off the previously-agreed terms of protest and attempted to lay siege to the Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site which is also the site of India’s annual Independence Day celebrations.

    In the process, the protesters clashed with police and even hoisted a Sikh religious flag on a pole. India’s national flag is hoisted at the Red Fort. Initially, it was claimed that the farmer protestors had hoisted the Sikh flag after taking down the national flag.

    Fact-checking website Alt News, however, found the claim to be fake, pointing out that the Indian flag wasn’t removed at all.

    However, the Narendra Modi government continues to claim that Indian flag has been “insulted”.

    "Action should be against all of those who instigated others. India won't tolerate the manner in which the tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort," federal minister Prakash Javadekar said on 27 January.

    The Delhi Police say that “vandalism” of the fort by protestors is an “anti-national” act.

    Eleven rounds of negotiations between farmer leaders and the federal government have failed to resolve the deadlock. The protesting farmers say that they won’t stand down until the government agrees to repeal the three new farm laws, which the agriculturalists claim would pave the way for full-fledged entry of big corporations into the farm sector.

    Eighty-four people have been arrested, and 38 complaints filed so far by Delhi Police in connection with events onthe  Republic Day, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

    Related:

    As Post-Republic Day Chaos Settles, Protesting Farmers Unrelentingly Stay Put in Delhi
    Protesting Indian Farmers Observe Day-Long Fast to Mark Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's Death
    Mobile Services Suspended for 2 Days at Farmers' Protest Sites Near Delhi as Tensions Soar
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French model Mathilde Charuet wears Italian designer Sofia Crociani to present Aelis' Spring-Summer 2021 collection for the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, France on 27 January 2021.
    Haute Couture, Virtual Format and One Very Surprising Debut: Highlights of Paris Fashion Week
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse