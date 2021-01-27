Register
18:31 GMT27 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Nihang (sikh warrior) beats a policeman with a baton during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, 26 January 2021.

    Over 300 Cops Injured in Farmers' Protest, 22 Cases Filed for Indian Republic Day Violence: Police

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1b/1081896030_0:86:1880:1143_1200x675_80_0_0_d059d8db78cf21f28fdf53350623483d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101271081891582-over-300-cops-injured-in-farmers-protest-22-cases-filed-for-indian-republic-day-violence-police/

    Tens of thousands of farmers in India have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since 26 November 2020, demanding three new farm laws passed by the Modi government last September be scrapped. On 23 January, the Delhi Police let protesting farmers to carry out a peaceful proposed tractor rally on India’s Republic Day.

    A day after clashes broke out between protesting farmers and police in different parts of Delhi, the city police on Wednesday said more than 300 policemen suffered injuries.

    Police have filed 22 cases connected with the violence witnessed during the farmers’ “Tractor Rally” carried out on India’s 72nd Republic Day.

    In a statement, the Delhi Police has said the clashes took place in central and eastern parts of Delhi and on its borders.

    The number of police injured in different parts of the city is as follows: in the outer district of Delhi - 75; in North Delhi - 41; in East Delhi - 39; in West Delhi - 27; in South-West Delhi - 32; in the outer North district - 12; and in south district - four.  

    Delhi Police has also confirmed that protesters attacked an operator of a senior police official with a sword in central Delhi. Security has now been tightened across Delhi.

    Police have also confirmed that permission was granted to the farmer body Sanyukt Kisan Morcha after they gave an undertaking to hold a peaceful rally on Republic Day. Before allowing the farmers' parade, several rounds of talks had been held between police and farmers' representatives.

    The detailed statement said mayhem broke out after protesters, who were allowed to hold the parade between 12 noon and 5pm, started their rally early. The police tried to stop them from entering the heart of the capital city and for allegedly violating pre-approved routes and rules.

    ​The protests are being staged by thousands of farmers, mainly from Delhi’s neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, because they want the new farm reforms which were approved by the central government last September to be revoked.

    On Tuesday, the farmers' protest turned violent, as "protesters broke barricades, damaged the iron grills and the road dividers [which had been put up for security purposes]", the police force said in its statement.

    "They even tried to run over policemen, who were deployed at the barricades," the police said, adding that it was only after the reinforcement of police personnel that the situation was brought under control.

    On Tuesday, thousands of protesters had forced their way into the iconic Red Fort and hoist a religious flag of Sikh faith on the main flag poles at the monument. It is from here that the Prime Minister addresses the nation on the occasion of Independence Day (15 August).  

    At night, the police managed to remove the protesters from inside the Red Fort, which is generally heavily fortified especially on national days or during periods of high alert.  

    ​The protesters arrived in India's capital city mainly from Punjab and Haryana to participate in the tractor rally.

    The three new farm laws they are demanding be scrapped are: the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce; the Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services; and the Amendment to the Essential Commodities Act 2020.

    Related:

    Indian Political Parties Condemn Farmers' Protest Rally Turning Violent in Delhi
    Farmer Leader Virender Dagar: 'We Will Continue to Protest Until the Farm Laws Repeal'
    India Orders Deployment of Additional Forces in Delhi After Farmers' Protest - Reports
    Tags:
    Delhi, protest, policemen, Republic Day of India, police, farmers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Swedish soldier with the Wartofta Tank Company, Skaraborg Regiment carries a round during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge, 5 June 2018.
    Beauty on Duty: Female Soldiers Standing Guard for Their Homeland
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse