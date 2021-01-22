Register
12:19 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York

    As Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Bullying, What Other Bollywood Celebs Were Intimidated as Kids?

    © AP Photo / Brent N. Clarke
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107677/56/1076775684_0:304:2560:1744_1200x675_80_0_0_84c21833ca1159d873cbff955b7f428d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101221081846764-as-priyanka-chopra-opens-up-about-bullying-what-other-bollywood-celebs-were-intimidated-as-kids/

    Behind the success and fame of some celebrities lie gruesome stories of them being bullied when they were kids. Some were tormented for being overweight, while others were teased for the colour of their skin or other perceived disadvantages.

    No-one would make out from her strong personality that Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was once a victim of bullying at her school in the US.

    In her upcoming memoir ‘Unfinished’, the 38-year-old global icon recounts how other teenage girls in her school would hurl insults like, 'Brownie, go back to your country!' or 'Go back on the elephant you came on' when she walked down the hall.

    In a recent interview with People, Priyanka opened about how her 'confidence was stripped' due to racist bullying she'd faced.

    “I took it very personally. Deep inside, it starts gnawing at you…My confidence was stripped. I've always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was,” she said.

    Priyanka tried her best to ignore the bullies and sought refuge within a close group of friends and even sought counsellor’s help. However, when none of these helped, she decided to “break up with America” and after a call with her parents, “returned to India”.

    In a 2016 interview to The Guardian, Chopra said "I was the only Indian kid in my school in Iowa. Later I lived in Queens, New York and Newton, Massachusetts, and in high school I was bullied really badly."

    Priyanka is not the only one who struggled with bullying when she was a kid, here's a list of many other popular Bollywood stars who battled the same and have opened up about it in the past.

    Sunny Leone

    Canadian-born Indian-American actress Sunny Leone too was bullied for the way she looked.

    Speaking about her experience in an interview with The Times of India, Sunny said: "I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and Ace and very awkward looking, not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun."

    All the bullying affected her life but she learned to deal with it over time.

    "Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling. But I think, for those people out there. Bullying is like a circle, it goes around. So usually when we see people who are bullied, they end up usually bullying somebody else,” she added.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)


    Hrithik Roshan 

    The "Greek God" of Bollywood and a star kid, Hrithik Roshan had a stammering condition because of which he was bullied in his childhood days. He not only battled bullying but also overcame the stutter. His inspiring story features in the Class 6 textbooks in India's Tamil Nadu state, which read, “Due to his stammering problem, children laughed at him and teased him too. He used to come home crying.”

    Siddharth Malhotra

    Actor Siddharth Malhotra used to be bullied by his own elder brother when they were kids. He revealed that he was beaten and physically abused by his elder brother, which motivated him to become stronger.

    In an interview with GlamSham website, he revealed, "I was bullied, we have a 6 years gap. I was 10 years old and he was 16, how do you fight with that? And I've got beaten up. I only managed to sometimes scratch him (sic)."

    Abhishek Bachchan

    The son of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek too was intimidated as a kid as he was dyslexic and a slow learner. He would often become an easy target by bullies.

    Karan Johar

    One of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood, Karan Johar revealed that he was called a ‘pansy’ by his peers in school due to his girlish demeanour.

    Karan spoke about his unpleasant childhood memories in an interview with India Today and how he was also bullied for being overweight. 

    Arjun Kapoor

    Like Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor was also overweight. He was body-shamed and bullied for being an obese kid.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi faced a lot of bullying and was ridiculed for being overweight. But the Dabangg star took it in stride and followed an extensive weight loss regime, shutting down the bullies for good.

    Related:

    'He Chases Skirts, She's a Witch': Bollywood Queen Kangana's Name-Calling, Blame Game Upsets Fans
    'It's a Shame': Actress-Politician Jaya Bachchan Slams Kangana Ranaut for Defaming Bollywood
    'It's Not Fun': Actress Sunny Leone Opens Up on Being Bullied as a Child for the Way She Looked
    Tags:
    Priyanka Chopra, bully, bullying, celebrity gossip, celebrity, celebrity, Bollywood, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse