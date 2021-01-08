Priyanka Chopra Under Fire, Criticised for Visiting Salon in London Amid Lockdown

Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 38, is currently staying in London, with her husband singer Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra. Before the lockdown, amid the rise of the new strain of Coronavirus, Priyanka was shooting in London for her upcoming movie ‘Text For You’ which also features Nick in a cameo role.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted visiting a salon on Wednesday with her mother in West London's posh Notting Hill neighbourhood, amid the lockdown imposed due to the new strain of coronavirus.

The actress reportedly visited celebrity stylist Josh Wood's salon “for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting”.

The local cops were informed who had visited the site and told them to comply with all lockdown regulations. After showing police paperwork stating that the hair colouring session was for a film, they were let off with no fine.

However, this incident has irked netizens, who have taken to social media slamming the actress for flouting the lockdown norms and said that rules should be the same for everyone.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is caught FLOUTING lockdown rules as police burst in on her illegal two-hour hair appointment at swanky Notting Hill salon.@priyankachopra @jacknicklaus @ABPNews @googlenews @GMA #USA pic.twitter.com/OWVxbIOH64 — Rajendra K (ABP Network) (@RajendraKadamb) January 8, 2021 Covid doesn't discriminate whether you are so called "Celebs" Or common people.. You can fool people not virus 😷.. People like you anyways dont represent we indians.. Hope your stupidity doesn't cost common people of UK.. — Ck baba (@ck_myself) January 8, 2021​

​While one netizen commented, “Why are the rules different for you, who do you think you are?”, another wrote, “Why should Priyanka think she is above the law and flout the regulations? Selfish beyond belief. I hope Josh Wood her stylist gets £10k fine.”

The actress’ spokesperson told UK-based news website MailOnline, that they were "following government guidance".

“Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ hair was coloured by Josh Wood for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting… The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations,” the spokesperson said.

As per the new lockdown guidelines in the UK, personal care facilities such as hair, beauty, tanning and nail salons and other services must be closed and the business owners could be fined up to £10,000 for breaking the rules.

However, as per Film London and current government advice, by following the approved COVID-19 guidance, ‘Film and TV production can continue in the Capital and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces that are carried out in-line with the guidance.'

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full coronavirus lockdown, possibly until mid-February to cut spiralling infection rates.