09:39 GMT20 January 2021
    In this Sunday, July 29, 2012 photo, hard-core porn actress Sunny Leone, who stars in Bollywood film “Jism 2” speaks to the media in Mumbai, India. The film, which will be released across India on Friday, is pushing the ever-widening sexual boundaries enjoyed by many in urban India

    'It's Not Fun': Actress Sunny Leone Opens Up on Being Bullied as a Child for the Way She Looked

    India
    by
    Canadian-born Indian-American actress Sunny Leone made her big Bollywood debut in 2012 in the erotic thriller "Jism 2" and carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry with movies such as "Ragini MMS 2" (2014), "Ek Paheli Leela" (2015), and many others.

    From the head-strong personality and confident looks of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone you'd never guess she was once a victim of bullying at school and had a troubled childhood while growing up in Canada.

    The 39-year-old actress recently opened up about the tough phase of her life and how the children at her school would bully her for how she looked.

    Speaking about her experience in an interview with The Times of India, Sunny said: "I wasn't bullied to the degree that I think some people are, there was some bullying".

    "I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and Ace and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun".

    All the bullying affected her life but she learned to deal with it over time.

    "Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling. But I think, for those people out there. Bullying is like a circle, it goes around. So usually when we see people who are bullied, they end up usually bullying somebody else".

    "So, if you are being bullied, maybe we can make a conscious effort to not bully and treat others how we are being treated. Also taking a stand for yourself. Usually, bullies are cowards. And the second that you take a stand, make your statement or tell someone to stop, sometimes it might work. I wouldn't say that it would always work, because they don't want to build false hope".

    "I think if you're consistent, and you ask for help from people around you, then that cycle of abuse will stop", she said.

    Sunny is currently shooting in India for her upcoming projects and has her hands full with a web series "Anamika", a Tamil movie "Veeramadevi", and Malayalam film called "Rangeela".

