‘It’s Time To Go Back To Work’: Actress Sunny Leone Returns to India, Gears Up for ‘New Adventure’

Back to the proverbial 'old grindstone', Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has returned to work in Mumbai after spending six months in Los Angeles with her family.
From celebrating Halloween with her family, bonding with kids painting canvases, basking in the sun, having fun in the pool to giving her fans fitness goals with her kickboxing and work-out regime, Sunny had a great time with her family and she kept sharing sneak peeks of her life amid the pandemic.
Now that she has returned to work, the actress wrote on social media that with a “heavy heart”, she had to leave her family back in LA but is excited and looking forward to a “new adventure”.
After 6months it’s time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!
Donning a pair of big, blue-tinted glasses, the actress wore a casual black T-shirt and black jacket. Showing signs of jet lag after she landed in Mumbai after a flight which lasted 18 hours, Sunny wrote, “Just want the day to end! Mood.”
The actress has a few South India projects in the pipeline, including the Tamil movie "Veeramadevi", the Malayalam film "Rangeela" and a couple of Hindi projects as well.
