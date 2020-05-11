Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone Flies to 'Safer Place' With Husband, Kids

New Delhi (Sputnik): Actress Sunny Leone lives in Mumbai; the city has been one of the worst-hit by the pandemic. There are 13,564 confirmed cases of coronavirus within the city alone. According to the actress, she flew away from India "to protect her kids".

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has left India and flown to US, which she considers safer, with her children and husband Daniel Weber, an Instagram post shared by the Indian-American former porn star revealed.

While sharing pictures from her home in Los Angeles, the 38-year-old actress said, "In life when you have children, your own priorities and well-being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'corona virus'."

In an adorable picture, the 'Ragini MMS' actress can be seen sitting on a staircase in a "secret garden" with her boys Noah and Asher, as well as her daughter Nisha.

Calling Los Angeles "home away from home", Sunny also took a moment to mention her mother and wish her a Happy Mothers' Day. She said that her decision to move away from India is what her mother would have wanted.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress' husband Daniel also took to Instagram to share the 'new vibes'. "Quarantine Part 2. Not so bad now!!! Getting better with the new vibes" the caption of the picture he posted on Instagram read.

Sunny, who is known for her bold roles in Bollywood movies, lives with her family in India's southern state of Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state, with 22,171 COVID-19 cases.