Register
09:00 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sunday, 29 July 2012 photo, hard-core porn actress Sunny Leone, who stars in the Bollywood film “Jism 2” speaks to the media in Mumbai, India. The film, which will be released across India on Friday, is pushing the ever-widening sexual boundaries enjoyed by many in urban India

    'The Suspense is Killing Me': Actress Sunny Leone on Who'll Win the US Election as Counting is On

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107620/23/1076202389_0:205:2912:1843_1200x675_80_0_0_8c8185d813abdc704e7e403858d0ae89.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011041080988027-the-suspense-is-killing-me-actress-sunny-leone-on-wholl-win-the-us-election-as-counting-is-on/

    After staying in Mumbai during the first phase of India's COVID-19 lockdown, Sunny Leone flew to Los Angeles (LA), in May with her husband Daniel Weber and their children Nisha, Asher, and Noah. Of late, the actress made a lot of buzz over her return to India but she stayed back in LA to cast her vote in the 3 November US presidential election.

    In the ongoing 2020 US presidential election race, the suspense around whether President Donald Trump will retain power or be replaced by Democratic nominee Joe Biden is palpable, and has left many people guessing. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone can’t wait to know the result.

    Votes are being counted at present and the final result of the US presidential election may not arrive immediately.

    'The Suspense Is Killing Me', Sunny wrote as she posted an adorable picture of herself with husband Daniel Weber holding 'I Voted' tags on Wednesday.

    The duo made use of the photo filter in which they can be seen donning a pair of sunglasses amid the backdrop of America's flag and a tagline that reads, “Election Day! I'm Voting, Are You?"

    View this post on Instagram

    The suspense is killing me!!! @dirrty99

    A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

    Meanwhile, Grapevine has it that the actress is planning to return to India soon.

    In one of her Instagram posts made last week, the actress can be seen basking under the sun and wrote: “Almost time to come home!! Quarantine alone with family until I’m on a plane!! Not going near anyone! Just one last stop to smell the roses.”

    Related:

    Watch Bollywood’s Gorgeous Sunny Leone Strike Acrobatic Poses While Jumping on Trampoline
    Kangana Ducks Down in Defense After Calling Urmila Matondkar 'Soft Porn Star' of Bollywood
    Spooky or Sweet? Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone Turns Poppy for Halloween, Fans in Awe
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, celebrity, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse