'The Suspense is Killing Me': Actress Sunny Leone on Who'll Win the US Election as Counting is On

In the ongoing 2020 US presidential election race, the suspense around whether President Donald Trump will retain power or be replaced by Democratic nominee Joe Biden is palpable, and has left many people guessing. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone can’t wait to know the result.
Votes are being counted at present and the final result of the US presidential election may not arrive immediately.
'The Suspense Is Killing Me', Sunny wrote as she posted an adorable picture of herself with husband Daniel Weber holding 'I Voted' tags on Wednesday.
The duo made use of the photo filter in which they can be seen donning a pair of sunglasses amid the backdrop of America's flag and a tagline that reads, “Election Day! I'm Voting, Are You?"
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Grapevine has it that the actress is planning to return to India soon.
In one of her Instagram posts made last week, the actress can be seen basking under the sun and wrote: “Almost time to come home!! Quarantine alone with family until I’m on a plane!! Not going near anyone! Just one last stop to smell the roses.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)