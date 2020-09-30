Bollywood Star Priyanka Chopra Jonas Teases Fans With Sneak Peek of Her Memoir 'Unfinished'

Talking a walk down memory lane, Bollywood star and international actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday shared a teaser of her memoir "Unfinished" by posting short video clips of throwback pictures.
To share her life experiences, the actress penned a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations and it’s going to hit the shelves soon.
The 38-year-old Quantico actress shared never-seen-before childhood days with her fans and the iconic moment she won the Miss World 2000 beauty pageant.
Priyanka, who is spending time during the pandemic with husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, shared another video clip from her teenage days.
Announcing the memoir in August, Priyanka tweeted that the book comes from an extremely personal, introspective place.
Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 11, 2020
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix film "The White Tiger". It's an adaptation of the eponymous book by author Aravind Adiga. She will soon be seen hosting a Sangeet-themed web show with Nick Jonas.
