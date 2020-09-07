Watch Bollywood Star Priyanka Chopra Jonas Enjoying Summertime by Pool With Her Pet Pooch Gino

Posing by the poolside, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share a candid picture with Gino enjoying the last few summers at Los Angeles, USA.
Quantico and Baywatch actress had brought Gino home as a gift for her singer husband Nick Jonas for their first wedding anniversary in December 2019.
Calling him her “lil big boy”, Priyanka has also made a separate Instagram account of Gino which shares a glimpse of his fun and frolic days with his pet parents.
Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶 BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! 😂 😉 @ginothegerman @pandathepunk @nickjonas @hollywood_huskies
A pet parents to three dogs - Diana (a chihuahua), Panda (a Husky-Australian shepherd mix) and Gino, Priyanka, and Nick have been staying at their Los Angeles home throughout the pandemic.
Before the lockdown, Priyanka had completed her shoot for her film “The White Tiger” that also stars Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and is the screen adaptation of writer Aravind Adiga’s popular novel of the same name.
