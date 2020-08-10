Priyanka Chopra Decides to 'Weigh Down' Hubby Nick Jonas in Workout Session

The very much loved actress-singer duo has given a sneak peek to their fun workout routine with Priyanka Chopra sharing a picture of herself happily sitting on the back of Nick Jonas.
Priyanka looked all-goofy as she sat on Nick’s Jonas’s back while he performed push-ups. She captioned the post as “push-ups are my favourite exercise” and showed her favourite version of push-ups to her fans.
Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶 BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! 😂 😉 @ginothegerman @pandathepunk @nickjonas @hollywood_huskies
Ssup World!? The name is Panda... Panda Chopra Jonas 😎 @priyankachopra @nickjonas @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman
