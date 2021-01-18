Indian Wicket-Keeper Tickles Netizens' Funny Bones by Singing 'Spiderman' Song in Brisbane Match

The Indian cricket team is on a long tour in Australia to play all three formats of the game. Australia won the One Day International (ODI) series 2-1, while India won the T-20 series. The Test series is currently underway.

While cricket lovers in India find it hard to miss any ball being played in the crucial final Test match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, they had a funny moment on Monday when an Indian wicket-keeper was caught singing the "Spiderman" song behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant was actually singing the Indian version of the Spiderman song during the fourth day of the Brisbane Test match.

A video of the act going viral shows the keeper was once again chirping behind the stumps and was heard saying, “Aise web fenko, web (Throw a web)”.

Then he was heard singing "Spiderman, Spiderman tune churaya mere dil ka chain" which means "Oh..Spiderman! You have stolen my heart's peace. After watching your stunts, I have become your diehard fan".

Rishabh Pant singing spiderman spiderman behind the stumps. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/swmmc4EADV — Pragati (@nachosinthewood) January 18, 2021

Pant is known for his indulgence in friendly banter with the batsman from behind the stumps. He is also often seen encouraging and cheering his teammates, especially bowlers.

The act has tickled the funny bones of many netizens.





Nothing more motivational on Monday morning that hearing Rishabh Pant singing Spiderman spiderman tune churaya mere dil ka chain — Arpit Dongre (@and_2911) January 18, 2021

Bhai rishabh pant spiderman wala gaana gaa raha tha 😹😹😹 — Karan Aujla stan account (@Altmemerao) January 18, 2021

M S Dhoni ~ Ye Aage Aake Khelega. Ye Aankh Band Karke Rokega. Isko Chakka Khaa Ke Dikha. Iss Line Pe Dal Sakta Hai..



Rishabh Pant ~ Spiderman Spiderman, Tune Churaya Mere Dil Ka Chain...#AusvInd https://t.co/V1TEYiqvrl — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) January 18, 2021

Did I just hear Rishabh pant singing "spiderman spiderman, uda liya mere dil ka chain". Oh boi😂😂Context- He was telling @ImRo45 to stitch a web to stop the ball from going to long on."just like spiderman"@RishabhPant17 #INDvsAUS @cricketaakash @WasimJaffer14 @bhogleharsha — Aditya Pandey (@Pandey_Adi26) January 18, 2021

The ongoing Test series is currently tied at 1-1 after three Tests. Australia have set a target of 328 runs for India with just one day to go for the conclusion this series.