Register
09:08 GMT13 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (C, white dress) talks to media after the Supreme Court decided to suspend implementation of farm laws until further notices, as farmers continue to protest along a blocked highway against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, at the Gazipur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, in Ghaziabad on January 12, 2021.

    Rakesh Tikait, the Face of Farmers' Protest, Warns of Bloodshed if Indian Gov't Orders Police Action

    © AFP 2020 / PRAKASH SINGH
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081750356_0:33:3072:1761_1200x675_80_0_0_76e0638a2f2cb48b66a7f74e41d8948d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101131081749070-rakesh-tikait-the-face-of-farmers-protest-warns-of-bloodshed-if-indian-govt-orders-police-action/

    On Tuesday, India's Supreme Court suspended the implementation of new farm laws passed by parliament in September. The court also formed a four-member committee to break the 49-day deadlock as thousands of farmers are adamant in their demands to have the laws withdrawn.

    Over the last 49 days, roads and highways leading to the Indian capital New Delhi have been blocked by thousands of farmers, demanding a complete rollback of three laws referred to as "historic" by the Narendra Modi government.

    The government and farmer unions have had eight rounds of talks but the protests on Delhi's borders show no signs of abating, with agitation sites on the outskirts of the Indian capital turning into semi-permanent camps since the end of November.

    Protesting farmers shout slogans near police barricades as they continue to protest along a blocked highway against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, at the Gazipur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, in Ghaziabad on January 12, 2021.
    © AFP 2020 / PRAKASH SINGH
    Legal Experts Fear 'Law and Order Crisis' as Farmers Reject Top Indian Court's Recommendations
    The laws in question are the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

    Sputnik has spoken with one of the most promiment leaders of the protest movement and the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, who has been at the forefront of various farmers' protests for years. He is also the son of a prominent farmer leader who gave his entire life to fighting for farmers' rights, the late Mahendra Singh Tikait. 

    Sputnik: How do you assess the Supreme Court's decision to suspend the laws? 

    Rakesh Tikait: We welcome the decision of suspending the implementation of the laws taken by the Supreme Court, but are unhappy with the committee it has formed. The members of the committee have been supportive of an open market system or law. Actually, it was Ashok Gulati, under whose chairmanship a committee had recommended to bring these laws to the government in the past. All of us are disappointed with this decision.

    Sputnik: In your view, will the forming of the committee lead to any solution or end this protest? 

    Rakesh Tikait: Firstly, we are not sure why the committee is being formed when we are directly in contact with government officials and are holding regular meetings. Parliamentarians should be made the negotiators or mediators. Secondly, over the years we have understood that the government forms committees to delay, divert and deviate the issues, misguide or mislead the people. We kept saying through the media that we do not want a panel or committee to resolve the deadlock. 

    Sputnik: What are your demands and where do you plan to take things from here?

    Rakesh Tikait: The battle isn't won yet. Our demand was to withdraw the laws and we have stayed firm on it since day one of the protest. We will continue to protest in this manner until the government rolls back these laws and provides us with legal guarantees on minimum support prices.

    Sputnik: Is the tractor rally planned for Republic Day still on? 

    Rakesh Tikait: Yes, the tractor rally will go ahead as per the plan on 26 January (India's Republic Day). Our plan is not to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations as labelled by the Delhi Police before the court. We want to ensure our voices are heard. The police said that the rally will malign the nation globally but they should understand our pain and recall the deaths of over 70 farmers (protesters) who have died so far while fighting against the government. Doesn't that embarrass the government globally?

    Sputnik: Farmers have blocked several highways and important roads affecting thousands of commuters on a daily basis. What if the government tries to vacate the roads forcefully? 

    Rakesh Tikait: If the government forcibly tries to disperse the farmers, it could trigger bloodshed resulting in the deaths of more than 10,000 persons. We would never want that to happen. 

    Related:

    Protesting Farmers in India: 'Shame on PM Modi If He Still Can't See Our Plight'
    Protesting Farmers in India Call for Massive Public Support for Nationwide Agitation on New Year
    Congress Party Politician Rahul Gandhi Slams Indian PM Modi Over Death of 60 Protesting Farmers
    Tags:
    Rally, tractors, Union, bloodshed, Republic Day of India, leader, government, roads, New Delhi, deadlock, Supreme Court, laws, action, police, protest, farmers, India, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse