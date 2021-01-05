Register
12:03 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, speaks during an election campaign rally for the upcoming Delhi elections, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

    Congress Party Politician Rahul Gandhi Slams Indian PM Modi Over Death of 60 Protesting Farmers

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080396248_0:18:3015:1714_1200x675_80_0_0_58a95b5344b270c585f834c7f559e11e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101051081653730-congress-party-politician-rahul-gandhi-slams-indian-pm-modi-over-death-of-60-protesting-farmers/

    Over 30 farm organisations have been protesting at the borders of the Indian capital since the end of November against farm laws brought about by the Narendra Modi government. The laws were ratified by the Indian parliament in September last year.

    Rahul Gandhi, one of the key figures of India's main opposition party Congress, has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the death toll of protesting farmers swelled to 60 in the ongoing agitation against new farm laws.

    Dozens of farmers have lost their lives at the protest site, largely due to health complications arising out of the extreme weather. 

    Calling for a "repeal of anti-farm laws", Gandhi said in a tweet, "Modi government's apathy and arrogance have claimed lives of over 60 farmers".

    In the next line, written in Hindi, Gandhi urged the Modi government to abandon its stubbornness on the farm laws.

    Farmers in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are against the new laws that were introduced by the Modi government and approved by the parliament in September last year.

    On Monday, a spokesperson of one of the major farmer bodies, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), stated that 60 people had died during the ongoing protests.  

    The laws are the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Law, 2020 and the Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Law, 2020. The farmers are also opposing the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

    The entire opposition led by the Indian National Congress is supporting the farmers. The laws seek to liberalise the agricultural produce marketing and sales system, which the farm organisations are against. The protesting farmers believe that the new reforms will render the system of minimum support price (MSP) redundant.  

    The MSP system allows an assured offtake of farm produce at a government rate announced at the end of every harvest season.

    Protesting farmers have been camping at various borders of the Indian capital of New Delhi and have said that they will hold a tractor march inside Delhi on Republic Day on 26 January if their demand to have the laws scrapped is not met by that time.

    Related:

    Our Fight Won't Stop Despite Death of ‘Sons of Soil’: Farmers Keep Protesting in India - Videos
    India's Top Court to Farmers Protesting at Delhi’s Borders: 'You Can't Block a City Like This'
    Tags:
    Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, protest, farmer, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Julian Assange's Extradition Denied by UK Judge: Supporters of Wikileaks' Co-Founder Rally in London
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse