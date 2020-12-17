Register
17:10 GMT17 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesting Farmers in India

    Protesting Farmers in India: 'Shame on PM Modi If He Still Can't See Our Plight'

    © Sputnik
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/11/1081493178_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_e927fab75c645f8a36f2d6d2a9132876.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202012171081490993-protesting-farmers-in-india-shame-on-pm-modi-if-he-still-cant-see-our-plight/

    At least 20 farmers have died at protest sites in the outskirts of Delhi, including a farmer who committed suicide by shooting himself dead on Wednesday evening. The farmers insist on a complete rollback of three laws that were passed by the Narendra Modi government in September during the winter session of parliament.

    "Shame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he can't still see the pain and plight of us", said Jugnail Singh, a protesting farmer at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites on the outskirts of Delhi. 

    Jugnail pointed to the suicide that a farmer committed on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sant Ram Singh.

    In his suicide note, seen by Sputnik, Sant Ram mentioned that "Farmers are in pain, they are protesting on the roads for their rights. The government is not giving them justice, which is cruel. It is a sin to endure persecution and also a sin to oppress. Some have stood for the farmer rights and against the cruelty. People have returned their awards to show protest. I am sacrificing myself".

    Jugnail, commenting on the incident, asked: "How many more lives would it take for him [Modi] to take back the laws? We will not move and will fight till our last breath".

    So far, 20 protesting farmers have died either at Delhi’s borders or in road accidents since 26 November, the day the farmers blocked the roads leading to Delhi.

    • Protesting Farmers in India
      Protesting Farmers in India
      © Sputnik
    • Protesting Farmers in India
      Protesting Farmers in India
      © Sputnik
    • Protesting Farmers in India
      Protesting Farmers in India
      © Sputnik
    • Protesting Farmers in India
      Protesting Farmers in India
      © Sputnik
    1 / 4
    © Sputnik
    Protesting Farmers in India

    Another protester mentioned that farmers are prepared for a bad side of the events as well.

    "We are holding a peaceful protest, we haven't harmed anybody nor have we taken any action which would turn things violent. But with the police action [referring to the increasing level of security]. Still, the government is not listening to our demands. Our next course of action would be taken soon", Maninder Singh said. 

    The farmers still maintain that nothing less than the complete rollback of these laws will be acceptable.

    Earlier, the farmers threatened to block railway tracks across the country and even surround the houses of Bharatiya Janata Party ministers.

    The farmers, who have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since 26 November, are adamant on seeking the complete rollback of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

    Farmers believe that the new laws, which have been referred to as historic by the Narendra Modi government, would promote privatisation and help big firms like Reliance or players like Mukesh Ambani, leaving them with nothing.

    Related:

    Reforms Aimed at Benefiting Farmers, Insists Modi as 11 Protesters Die Near Delhi
    Feeders With Empty Stomachs: Indian Farmers Begin Day-Long Hunger Strike
    Indian Farmer Commits Suicide at Main Protesting Sites on Outskirts Delhi
    Tags:
    Indians, India, street protests, mass protests, protest, Farm Bill, FarmBill, farmers, Farms, farm
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse