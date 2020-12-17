Protesting Farmers in India: 'Shame on PM Modi If He Still Can't See Our Plight'

At least 20 farmers have died at protest sites in the outskirts of Delhi, including a farmer who committed suicide by shooting himself dead on Wednesday evening. The farmers insist on a complete rollback of three laws that were passed by the Narendra Modi government in September during the winter session of parliament.

"Shame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he can't still see the pain and plight of us", said Jugnail Singh, a protesting farmer at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites on the outskirts of Delhi.

Jugnail pointed to the suicide that a farmer committed on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sant Ram Singh.

In his suicide note, seen by Sputnik, Sant Ram mentioned that "Farmers are in pain, they are protesting on the roads for their rights. The government is not giving them justice, which is cruel. It is a sin to endure persecution and also a sin to oppress. Some have stood for the farmer rights and against the cruelty. People have returned their awards to show protest. I am sacrificing myself".

Jugnail, commenting on the incident, asked: "How many more lives would it take for him [Modi] to take back the laws? We will not move and will fight till our last breath".

So far, 20 protesting farmers have died either at Delhi’s borders or in road accidents since 26 November, the day the farmers blocked the roads leading to Delhi.

Protesting Farmers in India © Sputnik

Another protester mentioned that farmers are prepared for a bad side of the events as well.

"We are holding a peaceful protest, we haven't harmed anybody nor have we taken any action which would turn things violent. But with the police action [referring to the increasing level of security]. Still, the government is not listening to our demands. Our next course of action would be taken soon", Maninder Singh said.

The farmers still maintain that nothing less than the complete rollback of these laws will be acceptable.

Earlier, the farmers threatened to block railway tracks across the country and even surround the houses of Bharatiya Janata Party ministers.

The farmers, who have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since 26 November, are adamant on seeking the complete rollback of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers believe that the new laws, which have been referred to as historic by the Narendra Modi government, would promote privatisation and help big firms like Reliance or players like Mukesh Ambani, leaving them with nothing.