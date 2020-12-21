Register
11:35 GMT21 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, August 15, 2020

    India's 'Balancing Act' in Middle East is Modi's Biggest Foreign Policy Success, Say Ex-Envoys

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/15/1081524040_0:0:1669:939_1200x675_80_0_0_5e1dcfc7fe558995acd9db28312e4fb6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202012211081522572-indias-balancing-act-in-middle-east-is-modis-biggest-foreign-policy-success-say-ex-envoys/

    High-profile visits from India to the Gulf countries this month have put the spotlight on New Delhi’s interests in the Middle East. Former Indian envoys say that Delhi's growing ties with countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while maintaining ties with Iran, prove that India enjoys a “special status” in the region.

    Improving ties between India and the Sunni Gulf monarchies in the Middle-East, most notably Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the “biggest” success story of New Delhi’s foreign policy in the past six years, former Indian envoys to the region have told Sputnik.

    “It is important to appreciate that even as New Delhi has taken its relations with oil-rich Saudi Arabia to an entirely new level, the Modi government at the same time has been careful to continue our traditional and civilisational ties with Iran,” points out Anil Trigunayat, India’s former Ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta.

    “In spite of the threat of American sanctions and pressure on New Delhi from Donald Trump's outgoing administration not to be so reliant on Iranian crude imports, Modi's government has done a fine balancing act,” says Trigunayat.

    In the financial year 2018-19, India was the biggest buyer of Iranian crude, importing 23.5 million tonnes during the period. However, New Delhi was forced to tone down its crude imports from Tehran to zero last year after the Trump administration refused to extend waivers as it imposed unilateral economic sanctions on Iran after walking out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    The former diplomat recalls that New Delhi has increased co-operation with both Saudi Aramco and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in recent years, noting that policy-makers in Asia’s third-largest economy have been forced to diversify because of American sanctions on Iran.

    Trigunayat says that New Delhi has been able successfully to “straddle” the Saudi Arabia-Iran rift in the region and been able to maintain cordial ties with both the competing blocs in west Asia.

    “Our involvement in Chabahar Port despite the threat of American sanctions on the Iranian shipping industry signals New Delhi’s commitment towards maintaining cordial ties with Iran,” notes Trigunayat, who is a regular commentator on India’s policy in the Middle East.

    “Despite their political differences, neither Saudi Arabia, the UAE, nor Iran has ever quizzed India about its ties with the other party,” he adds.

    He also says that New Delhi's backing of the Abraham Accords (UAE-Israel Peace Talks) also showed how it had been "tiptoeing" around the geopolitical differences in the region.

    Maiden Visit of Indian Army Chief to Saudi Arabia, UAE

    Former Indian Ambassador to Riyadh, Talmiz Ahmad reckons that the visit India's Army Chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid Saudi Arabia and the UAE this month showed an improved level of trust between the two countries.

    Naravane’s visit to the “leaders of the Sunni world” was the first by a serving Indian Army chief.

    “Saudi Arabia now wants greater co-operation with India to fight terrorism. This marks a shift from its earlier policy,” says Ahmad, who has also served as India’s top envoy in Oman and the UAE.

    He also points out that both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have granted India’s request to extradite suspected terrorists, which hadn’t been the case earlier.

    In recent years, Saudi Arabia has vocally supported the ongoing efforts to adopt formally the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), a proposed treaty that seeks to criminalise terrorism in all forms. New Delhi, which has often complained about “Pakistan-backed” cross-border terrorism, has been one of the keenest supporters of CCIT.

    But adopting the convention continues to be resisted from a bloc within the Jeddah-headquartered, 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). For instance, Pakistan has reportedly expressed reservations about the definition of terrorism in the proposed CCIT treaty.

    Ahmad, however, cautions that it would be too early to speculate whether New Delhi would be interested in putting boots on the ground to support Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s security needs. Although Pakistan's Army has supported the Saudi Arabia and the UAE military by sending troops and fighter jet pilots, the defence co-operation has recently become frayed because of Islamabad’s backing of a competing Turkey-Malaysia bloc.

    Besides, Ahmad says the large Indian ex-pat presence in the Gulf makes a good case for expanding energy ties and increasing co-operation in counter-terrorism, as the region is “significant” for India.

    The Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries represent a community of 9 million Indian immigrants, sending back about $37 billion in 2018-19. Globally, the UAE tops the list of foreign donors to India, with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also among the top five.

    Related:

    Pakistan Can't Affect India's Image Among OIC Nations, Says Ex-Envoy on Kashmir Resolution
    Riyadh, Doha on Way to Sign Preliminary Deal to End Protracted Gulf Crisis, Reports Suggest
    Kuwait Upbeat Over Possible End of Gulf Crisis, Renewal of Ties Among Conflicting Sides
    Tags:
    Saudi Arabia, India, Narendra Modi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse