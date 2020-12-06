Further Gulf Reconciliation With Qatar Planned for GCC Summit, Reports Say

"The reconciliation of the Gulf countries will take place at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, which is tentatively scheduled to be held in Bahrain this month," the newspaper quoted its source as saying.
Kuwait, along with the United States, has spearheaded efforts to resolve the Gulf dispute, which broke out in June 2017 when four nations – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the UAE – severed ties with Qatar over the latter's alleged support of terrorism. Doha has denied the allegations.
Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Kuwait's foreign minister, said on Friday that productive talks have been held on the potential resolution of the dispute.
Members of the international community, including the European Union, have welcomed the progress made over recent days towards rebuilding relations in the Persian Gulf.
