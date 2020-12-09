Celebs, Fans Cheer for Priyanka's Hilarious 'Oprah on Chopra' Twist to 'Elf on Shelf' Trend

Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the viral "Elf on Shelf" challenge and given it a hilarious twist with "Oprah on Chopra".
The Baywatch star took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey on her shoulder. "Oprah on Chopra. Boom", Priyanka captioned the photograph.
Sharing a good laugh-out-loud moment, many celebrities and fans cheered for her "Oprah on Chopra" twist to the "Elf on a Shelf" challenge.
While Reese Witherspoon commented, "perfection", Kerry Washington wrote, "I am dying. Dead. The best".
One netizen said, "I've been thinking all day how to do a Jonas one".
It all started with Garcelle Beauvais, of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame, who posted a photo of a tiny version of herself sitting on American singer Pharrell Williams' shoulder.
Yo, @ElizabethBanks! I see your Hanks-on-Banks and I raise you The Crown-on-Brown!!! pic.twitter.com/p2BFzpryT1— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) December 7, 2020
I know you’ve all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but have you heard of...— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 4, 2020
(Inspired by @GarcelleB) pic.twitter.com/AUhz3LIpB2
